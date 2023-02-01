A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Knock at the Cabin’
Genre: Apocalyptic psychological thriller
Cast: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Rated: R
While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 3 by Universal Pictures.
‘80 for Brady’
Genre: Sports comedy
Cast: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Tom Brady
Director: Kyle Marvin
Rated: PG-13
“80 for Brady” is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Tom Brady play.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 3 by Paramount Pictures.
‘True Spirit’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Josh Lawson, Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen, and Todd Lasance
Director: Sarah Spillane
Not rated
When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 3 on Netflix.
‘The Amazing Maurice’
Genre: Computer-animated fantasy and comedy
Cast: Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Joe Sugg, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Atherton, Rob Brydon, Hugh Bonneville, and David Tennant
Director: Toby Genkel
Rated: PG
Maurice is a sassy, street-smart cat with a sneaky disposition. Together with his band of rats and pied-piper friend Keith, he travels across the countryside, swindling villagers with a staged rat plague. All seems well when the gang sets its sights on a scenic market town, though they quickly realize that something more nefarious is afoot. The town is already plagued by food-snatching rats, a pair of criminals, and a mysterious boss at the heart of the trouble.
Joining forces with resident narrator and mayor’s daughter Malicia, Maurice and his friends investigate trouble, fight daring battles, and discover the truth of the town’s unfortunate events.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 2.
‘The Locksmith’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, Jeffrey Nordling, Kaylee Bryant, and Ving Rhames
Director: Nicolas Harvard
Not rated
An expert locksmith (Ryan Phillippe) is released from prison and pulled back into a world of crooked cops and small-town gangsters, despite the future he hoped to build with his ex-fiancé (Kate Bosworth), a detective, and their daughter.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 3 through Screen Media Films.
‘Baby Ruby’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington, and Meredith Hagner
Director: Bess Wohl
Not rated
“Baby Ruby” tells the story of Jo, a successful lifestyle entrepreneur who is happily pregnant, awaiting the arrival of her first child.
But soon after Jo welcomes baby Ruby home, something starts to feel off — even she's assured it's all perfectly normal. Is something wrong with her? Is something wrong with Ruby? And why are the seemingly perfect neighborhood moms so desperate to befriend her?
As Jo fights to protect herself and her baby, she is plunged into a waking fever dream where everyone is a threat and nothing is what it seems. At last, she must confront the truth of her own darkness and contend with the ultimate human sacrifice: The one mothers make for their children.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 3 through Magnet Releasing.
