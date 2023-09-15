CLEARWATER — Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will make their debut at the newest outdoor music venue in Pinellas when they take the stage on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The concert will be the only Florida date on Starr’s current tour. This year’s All-Starr Band lineup features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.
In 2022, Starr’s busy year included spring and fall tour dates with his All Starr band. He also released EP3 in September 2022; and, in November 2022, EP3 was issued on 10-inch vinyl and blue cassette, accompanied by a new music video, “Everyone and Everything.” That same month, “Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019” was released on Blu Ray, DVD, CD and a special yellow double vinyl. In addition, Starr created 500 life-sized “Peace and Love” sculptures of his iconic hand symbol. These were sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit the Lotus Foundation.
Starr has received nine Grammy Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2020, Starr has released 20 solo studio records and two EPs in 2020 and 2021.
He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy. He has published eight books; had a stint as a male fashion model, and that same year went behind the lens as the photographer for some Foo Fighters PR photos.
In 2018, Starr was knighted and in 2019 he celebrated 30 years of touring with his All-Starr Bands. For all his many creative successes, he is and always will be first and foremost a musician, a drummer. His candor, wit and soul are the lifeblood of his music.
Peace and love are his life’s rhythm and melody, and he propels this universal message in everything he does: his evocative artwork, his enthusiastic live performances, his legendary songs, all imbued with the joy, reflection, and wisdom of the music icon the world knows and loves simply as “Ringo.”