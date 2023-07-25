ASPEC, Creative Clay partner for an exhibition showcasing a diverse collection of art
ST. PETERSBURG — A longtime partnership between the Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College and Creative Clay continues with “The Big Art Show,” which opened July 1 at Lewis House at Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
“The Big Art Show” is open to the public. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All art is available for purchase, with Creative Clay member artists earning 50% on all works sold. The exhibit closes Sept. 30. Visit www.creativeclay.org.
The diverse collection of art by Creative Clay’s member artists ranges from “Purple Moonlight” by Marquise R. to other original folk-art pieces by long-time and former artists.
As the exhibit title suggests, visitors to the gallery at Lewis House will see large-scale art on a variety of subjects popping out from a backdrop of red brick walls. Lewis House is the gathering space for members of Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College.
Creative Clay has partnered with ASPEC and Eckerd since 2010, but “The Big Art Show” is the first exhibit at Lewis House since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jody Bikoff, Creative Clay’s director of exhibitions, acknowledged the long partnership between Eckerd and Creative Clay.
“In August 2010, I curated an exhibit of 40 paintings by Creative Clay member artists for Lewis House,” said Bikoff. “I enjoyed working with Ann Rascoe, artist and former ASPEC Visual Arts Program chair who was also a former Creative Clay board member and teaching artist.”
According to Eckerd College, the academy’s members, whether in transition from one career to another or retired, are most engaged when they participate in lifelong learning and share a community of interests with others who believe that every stage of life can be a time of rejuvenation, enrichment, accomplishment and meaningful productivity.
For volunteer Carolyn Meagher, what resonates most is community involvement.
“One of the four pillars of ASPEC is community involvement,” Meagher said. “I have been an ASPEC member for about five years and have really enjoyed being a part of the process of hanging the art and meeting the artists. The bright colors and enthusiasm of the artists is inspiring to me as I try to bring that to my own efforts in creating my artwork.”
To learn more about Creative Clay’s member artists, visit www.creativeclay.org.