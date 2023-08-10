TAMPA — Emmy and Grammy award-winning multi hyphenate Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is on the road this summer for a global tour in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of his game-changing debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits, “The Final Lap Tour” will make stops across North America and Europe, including one performance on Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
“The Final Lap Tour” will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. The tour also will feature support from special guest Busta Rhymes as well as Jeremih.
Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, 50 Cent rose to fame with his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin'.” Since then, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has been awarded the most prestigious accolades.
Jackson has leveraged his star power to achieve unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor, director, and executive producer. From “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” being one of the fastest-selling albums in history to creating one of the most influential deals in hip-hop with the sale of Vitaminwater, Jackson continues to break records.
Currently, he holds the record for the highest-rated premiere of a series ever on Starz with "Power Book II: Ghost."