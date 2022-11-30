Dec. 2
Ana Popovic, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Three Dog Night, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“The Nutcracker,” Friday, Dec. 2-4, at the Palladium, St. Petersburg. Visit mypalladium.org.
Drivin n Cryin, Friday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Bear Grillz, Friday, Dec. 2, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, Tampa. Visit www.theritzybor.com.
Dec. 3
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Matt Hires, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
97X Next Big Thing, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa. Visit www.livenation.com.
Dec. 4
“Anastasia,” Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 and 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Morgan James, Sunday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Son Little, Sunday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Ongoing
“How to Survive Your Family at Christmas,” Dec. 2-11, at West Coast Players, Clearwater. Visit wcplayers.com.
“The Night Before,” Nov. 25 through Dec. 24, at freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit freefalltheatre.com.
“Hadestown,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
“Plaid Tidings,” Nov. 30-Dec. 24, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 2-18, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa. Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
“Miracle on South Division Street,” through Dec. 18, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 3-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.