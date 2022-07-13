TAMPA — Attendees are invited to walk among dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest will opens for a limited run, July 22-24. The stampede will bring a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs to the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa.
Jurassic Quest features life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig, and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull. There is a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, as well as bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
Jurassic Quest allows attendees to make memories as they walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land. Take a “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed — a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. Meet the babies — hatched only at Jurassic Quest — including Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops. Guiding visitors will be several dino trainers, including Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty.
The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos — from the largest predators to playful baby dinos — are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
Tickets are timed entry and start at $19 for seniors and $22 for kids and adults. To reserve online to ensure desired date and time, visit www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets also are available on-site and include a ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.
General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket. Entry is free for children under age 2. Socks required for inflatable attractions.
Event hours are Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold over 1 million tickets in 2019 and has hosted over 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru touring throughout the country since June 2020.
For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.