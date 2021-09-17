LARGO — Nationally known comedian, voice-over artist and actor Gilbert Gottfried will take the stage Friday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. The show contains adult themes and language.
Gottfried sets aside political correctness in his live performances with his signature self-deprecating, caustic jokes. In addition to his many television and film credits, Gottfried appears frequently on late night talk shows and is a regular on Comedy Central roasts and Howard Stern.
For more than 50 years, Gottfried has been performing his unique style of unfiltered stand-up comedy. He got his start on the stages of New York City at age 15 and in the years to come became known as “the comedian’s comedian” because he delivers jokes that know no boundaries. Within a few years Gilbert appeared on “Late Night with David Letterman,” “The Cosby Show,” and for a short time as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.”
Gottfried’s work in television eventually led to roles in movies such as “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Problem Child’, “Look Who’s Talking II” and “The Aristocrats.” After his stellar performance as the wise cracking parrot Iago in the Disney’s animated classic “Aladdin,” Gottfried became one of the most recognizable voiceover talents, lending his voice to commercials, cartoons and films.