CLEARWATER — Classic Albums Live will perform Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes” Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Classic Albums Live will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 album from Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. “Damn the Torpedoes,” the third album released by the American rock band from Gainesville, reached No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and went triple platinum. The album was a breakthrough for Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Hit songs from the album include “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Refugees,” “Here Comes My Girl” and “Even the Losers.” The songs will be played in full, note for note, by some of the world’s best musicians.
Anything but a cover band, like a symphony orchestra performing the works of Mozart, Classic Albums Live forgoes the gimmickry of costumes and impersonations, putting the music first. These world-class musicians tackle iconic music, concentrating solely on re-creating it as you remember it from the original recording. The attention to detail is staggering — every sound from the album is re-created live on stage by world-class musicians assembled for each album presentation.