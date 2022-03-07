LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre kicked off the run of its production of “Sweet Charity” pm March 4. The show will continue through March 20 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The history of “Sweet Charity” is filled with Broadway legends. The 1966 musical was based upon the screenplay for Federico Fellini’s 1957 film “Nights of Cabiria,” with book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields. It was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse. Gwen Verdon, Fosse’s wife, took the starring role.
A few years later, Shirley MacLaine starred in the 1969 film adaptation, also directed and choreographed by Fosse.
It’s no surprise that this production is so skillfully presented. This is precisely the kind of show Eight O’Clock Theatre does best. Directed by James Grenelle, the show is confident and poised, and it hums with an intense energy that reveals the theater’s intimacy with and affection for the classics of modern musical theater.
For those not familiar with the story, “Sweet Charity” revolves around a somewhat ill-starred, albeit perpetually buoyant, dance hall hostess — also known as a taxi dancer — at the Fandango Ballroom in New York City. Like many of the other women working at the establishment, Charity Hope Valentine dreams of meeting someone, falling in love, and leaving behind the dance hall’s pay-to-dance routine. Her impatience to find love combined with her gullible nature unfortunately makes her easy to fleece. Behind her is a string of one-sided relationships that either fizzled out or ended in rejection.
The show opens at the culmination of one such relationship, when Charity’s current beau — Charlie — not only dumps her but shoves her into a Central Park lake and steals her handbag containing her dowry. After a passing stranger saves her from drowning, she returns to the Fandango Ballroom where Nickie and the other taxi dancers gradually convince her that Charlie isn’t coming back.
The dancers then move to the front room of the dance hall where male patrons choose their dance partners. This scene features the show’s first big number, “Big Spender.”
Most of the first act underscores Charity’s hopes as well as her poor judgement. Her predominant trait is her credulity. She wears her heart on her sleeve — both metaphorically and literally. An encounter with movie star Vittorio Vidal sends Charity to his apartment one night where she sings “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” but again, her hopes are dashed when she is rebuffed. Back at the dance hall, she joins Nickie and Helene in dreaming about a better life in different careers, singing “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This.”
Unlike her friends, Charity isn’t sure what path to follow, prompting her to seek cultural enlightenment at the 92nd Street Y. There, she meets Oscar. After their elevator gets stuck and Oscar reveals his claustrophobia, the two embark on a promising romance — though Charity chooses to lie about her profession. Their relationship plays out in the second act, which includes numbers such as “Rhythm of Life,” “Sweet Charity,” and “I Love to Cry at Weddings.”
The Eight O’Clock Theatre production of “Sweet Charity” stars Amy Fee as Charity Hope Valentine. Fee absolutely owns the role, conveying Charity’s impulsiveness, her exuberance, and her comical idiosyncrasies. Beyond the character’s dramatic turns and comedic scenes, Fee mesmerizes the audience in demanding sequences featuring intricate choreography, much of it based on Bob Fosse’s dance composition. Her voice is pure, flawless, and enchanting.
The supporting cast is brimming with prominent contributions, including Domenic Bisesti as Oscar and Stephen Fee as Vittorio Vidal. Among the dance hall hostesses, standouts include Chrissy Dobrowski Bormann as Nickie and Lauren Dykes as Helene. The cast also features Beny Taylor, Sarah Roehm, Gloria Rice, David Gallagher and ensemble players Kiara Dorothea, Sarah Dunn, Michael Hill, Daniel McKay, Erin Nelson, David O’Brien, Stephanie Porto, Bianca Rotondo, Chelsie Smith, and Katrina Young.
Grenelle tapped Rocco Morabito to be his associate director for the show.
“When we decided on this show initially, I knew my wonderful friend and collaborator, Rocco Morabito, had to be a part,” Grenelle writes in his notes. “We worked together on several shows like ‘Evita,’ ‘West Side Story,’ and ‘A Chorus Line,’ and his insight is invaluable.”
Juan Rodriguez serves as the production’s music director. Stephanie Fox is the assistant director. EOT’s “Sweet Charity” features lighting design by Dalton Hamilton, set design by Tom Hansen, costume design by Debbi Lastinger and sound design by Nathan Doyle. Janet Tucker is stage manager for this production while Jonathan Pouliot is deck manager.
With a compelling story and a score filled with memorable songs, “Sweet Charity” might seem like an easy, crowd-pleasing production to mount, but with its complex choreography it is undoubtedly a challenge. Eight O’Clock Theatre makes climbing that mountain look so easy. The key to the success of this sensational production is that mounted by a community theater that understands the importance of “community,” or better yet “family,” because that’s what the EOT troupe really is: an extended family.
“I am so incredibly fortunate to work with this immensely talented (and patient) cast, who have given months of very hard and demanding work to bring this show to you,” Grenelle writes. “They volunteer their valuable time for the sheer love of live theatre and performing, and I am grateful to get to work with them.”