CLEARWATER — Steve Hackett will bring his “Genesis Revisited Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a performance Friday, April 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. in Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Hackett will perform a special setlist including both “Selling England by the Pound” and “Seconds Out.”
Acclaimed by many to be the finest Genesis album, “Selling England by the Pound” will be performed by Hackett and company in its entirety. Supported by some of the best musicians on the planet, Hackett's unique guitar work remains the fulcrum on which this challenging and exhilarating show is balanced. In addition, Hackett will perform selections from “Seconds Out.”
Hackett is renowned as an immensely talented and innovative rock musician. He was lead guitarist with Genesis as part of their classic line up with Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, that produced acclaimed albums such as “Selling England by the Pound.”. With Hackett’s extraordinary versatility in both his electric guitar playing and his composing, he involves influences from many genres, including jazz, world music and blues. He is equally adept in his classical albums.
With Genesis, Hackett’s guitar playing produced some of the most memorable moments, from the sensitivity of his acoustic sound on “Horizons” and “Blood on the Rooftops” to the dramatic rock guitar solos of “Firth of Fifth” and “Fountain of Salmacis.” As he embarked on his solo career he developed his exceptional range, pushing musical boundaries into exciting areas, inventing new sounds and also techniques such as 'tapping'. His solo career went from strength to strength resulting in the highly successful single “Cell 151” in the mid-1980s, as well as the Steve Hackett/Steve Howe super group GTR, highly successful in America.
The induction of Genesis into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 stands as a testament to the enduring qualities of their music. Hackett has always held a torch for the classic Genesis music. His “Genesis Revisited II,” a double CD released in 2012, involved several iconic artists and contains many Genesis favorites. A “Genesis Revisited” worldwide tour in 2013 was followed by a “Genesis Extended” tour in 2014. Hackett has continued to tour his particular brand of Genesis Revisited by popular demand, interspersed with the might and majesty of his own solo material.