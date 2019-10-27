TAMPA — Coda Sound will present the 16th installment of Conga Caliente Sunday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa.
The lineup will feature Grammy award winner Albita. Also performing at the event will be Grammy award nominee and merengue star Bonny Cepeda and pop singer Brenda K. Starr, best known for her contagious freestyle music. Tampa-based groups Marino’s Band and Clave Libre and local singer Andy Falcón will round out the entertainment this year with their varied repertoire.
Admission is free. Parking will be available at Raymond James Stadium.
For information, visit www.congacaliente.com.
“For 16 years, we have been honored to showcase quality entertainment in a safe environment for guests of all ages,” said Maritza Astorquiza, co-owner of Coda Sound and producer of Conga Caliente. “This year we come back with the Conga Players Stage inviting all conga aficionados to hit the drums and compete for prizes. Florida Blue is the proud sponsor of this new attraction.”
According to Astorquiza, Coda Sound, a minority owned Tampa based company, is proud to produce this event which will bring once again leading Latin performers to celebrate our Hispanic heritage.
“The event is free because we believe in the importance of providing people from all incomes a free, open, quality family festival,” Astorquiza added.
The festival will include corporate exhibits about preventative health, arts and crafts, youth programs, a domino tournament and ethnic foods. A beer garden will benefit local charities and there will be strict security.
Grammy Award winner Albita has shared the stage with stars such as Celia Cruz, Tony Bennett and Phil Collins.
Albita arrived in Miami in 1993. Since then, her contagious Cuban music has elevated her career to an international level, performing all throughout Europe, Latin America, Australia, Africa and Malaysia. While performing in Little Havana in Miami, she began to attract the attention of famous celebrities such as Gianni Versace, Quincy Jones, Madonna, Sylvester Stallone, Paco de Lucia, Marco Antonio Muniz, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Her high energy performance combines all genres of Cuban music, including rumba, mambo, son, Afro-Cuban rhythms and folk. She does it with true authenticity to her Cuban roots. Her live performance is riveting and unforgettable, portraying a true artist who is here to stay.
Albita has recorded eight albums, all of which have earned Grammy nominations. In the year 2004, she created her own independent record label. She then recorded and released the two-time Grammy winning album titled “Albita Llego.” The album won in the category of Best Contemporary Tropical Album of the Year and for Executive Producer of the album.
Born in the Dominican Republic, Bonny Cepeda’s 1986 album “Noche de Discotheque” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Top Tropical Latin Performance. In addition to recording more than 30 albums on his own, Cepeda has produced recordings by Fernando Villanova, Willie Berrios, El Grupo Chantelle, Grupo Chevi, Proyecto Punto, Sergio Vargas, Rikarena, and Llave Maestra.
Born and raised in New York City, of Puerto Rican extraction, Brenda K. Starr knew from childhood she wanted to be a singer. At age 8, she was already singing and at 12 she had auditioned for television commercials and theater productions.
According to a biography on her official website, Starr joined the Dynamic Dolls at the height of the break-dance era.
“My dream was to sing, and since I couldn’t do it in a studio, I used to do it in the stairs of the building where I lived, just to hear the acoustics,” she said.
At 14, Starr met Harry Belafonte on an audition. Captivated by her voice, the actor helped her land a production deal and two songs on the soundtrack of the film “Beat Street.” Around the same time, producer Arthur Baker offered her a recording deal on the Mirage record label, part of Atlantic Records at the time.
By the late 1980s, Starr was the undisputed queen of freestyle and house music. Her hits included the Grammy-nominated No. 1 pop ballad “I Still Believe” and the club/dance smash “What You See is What You Get.”