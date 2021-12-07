CLEARWATER — Sarah Brightman, the world’s biggest-selling soprano and legendary Grammy Award-nominated artist, will perform Wednesday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In celebration of the holidays, Brightman has launched a winter concert tour in the United States. She also performed her first-ever Christmas special from in London. The special premiered on PBS Oct. 16 and will run through the holiday season.
For “A Christmas Symphony Tour,” Brightman will be accompanied by an orchestra and a choir as she decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits.
Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard’s dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in “The Phantom of the Opera,” whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Andrea Bocelli, “Time to Say Goodbye,” became an international success, selling 12 million copies worldwide.
Brightman’s albums “Eden,” “La Luna,” “Harem,” and “Symphony” were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours. Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Her most recent full length studio album “Hymn” was released in 2018 and debuted at No. 1 on the classical and classical crossover Billboard charts.