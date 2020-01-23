TAMPA — Drivin N Cryin will perform Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
Celebrating their 33rd anniversary together, Atlanta-based folk rock act Drivin N Cryin spent most of 2018 on tour. In October 1985, Drivin N Cryin played their first show at Atlanta’s famed 688 Club. The band quickly gained attention for their blistering live shows and amassed a rabid fanbase in the fertile soil of the late-1980s Southeast music scene. Now, 33 years later, and after releasing four full length albums on Island Records and one on Geffen Records, founding members Kevn Kinney and Tim Nielsen find themselves enjoying a milestone anniversary for the band, having survived the pressures of fame, a shifting musical landscape, multiple lineup changes, and miles of backroads and highways to arrive here.
With a gold record, 10 full-length albums, and a handful of EPs to their credit, the band still refuses to rest. In 2012, a documentary about the band entitled “Scarred but Smarter: Life n Times of Drivin’ N’ Cryin’” was produced. In 2015, a collection of 10 choice cuts from the band’s four-EP “Songs” series, entitled “Best of Songs,” was released on Nashville’s Plowboy Records. Additionally, the band was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame that same year. The following year, Drivin N Cryin released a vinyl-only album, entitled “Archives Vol. One,” with a collection of basement recordings from the years 1988 to 1990.
With Dave V. Johnson as their drummer, and the band’s newest member Laur Joamets now being added to the lineup, Drivin N Cryin is continuing to tour the U.S. to great acclaim.