LAB to present ‘Zombie Beach’
TAMPA — The rockin’ new comedy “Zombie Beach: The Musical” will run March 30 through April 8 in the Mainstage Theater at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor City campus, in the Performing Arts Building, at 1411 E. 11th Ave., Tampa.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be Saturday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $20. Visit www.labtheaterproject.com. Admission is free for HCC students, faculty and staff with valid ID, through www.hccfl.edu/theatre.
Co-presented by the Hillsborough Community College Theater Department and LAB Theater Project, “Zombie Beach: The Musical,” with a book by Tampa Bay native John Cecil, and music and lyrics by Cecil and Laura Rebel-Angel, is set in the 1960s. The show is an amalgamation of beach movies, rock and roll, and zombies, with a story about the love of the living and the hunger of the dead.
Cecil, now based in New York, grew up in the Tampa Bay area and is a product of the Pinellas County Center for the Arts theater program. He has had numerous plays, screenplays and a sitcom pilot produced in New York. Rebel-Angel is a musician, vocalist and DJ. She is affiliated with the Brooklyn-based roots band Screaming Rebel Angels. She partnered with Cecil to compose music and lyrics for the show.
This production of “Zombie Beach” is directed by Suzy Devore, head of the HCC Theater Department and noted actor and director. The music direction is by Miles Randolph, last seen locally as music director for LAB Theater Project’s show, “It Started with a Kiss.”
In “Zombie Beach,” a group of teenagers head straight for the surf in a little-known Southern California beach town beach as soon as school ends for summer vacation. Of course, the beach is named after a famous horror movie creator, which should have been a clue for these clueless teens. This mashup musical brings together everyone’s favorite elements from the pop movies of the ’60s: Boy gets girl, boy gets the Queen of the Undead, girl does not take that lying down in the sun. Add some rock and roll songs, dance numbers — human and zombie — along with lots of blood.
“I love the concept of combining a sixties style musical with the zombies from the film world,” said Devore. “It is a love story, and who doesn't love a great romance! I'm thrilled to direct and co-produce this world premiere and bring Hillsborough Community College Theater Department and Lab Theater Project together.”
Spring for the Arts fundraiser set
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay’s premiere fundraiser, Spring for the Arts, will be presented Friday, April 21, 6 to 9 p.m., at NOVA 535, 535 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg.
The event will feature live music by Disston Ridge, live painting and portrait drawing by Creative Clay member artists, opportunity drawings for a trip to Ireland or Hawaii, and silent auction items. There will also be hand-painted guitars by Creative Clay artists Grace P. and Ali V., and a hand-painted drum by Marquise R.
“One of the things I’m really looking forward to this year is the live musical theater performance of ‘When the Tuba Shows Up it’s a Party,’” said Kim Dohrman, Creative Clay CEO. “The production was created by pairing together professional artists with Creative Clay member artists in the areas of theater, vocals, and dance. It’s very similar to Artlink, our apprenticeship program, only produced in a much shorter timeframe.”
For event details, visit www.creativeclay.org. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Caddy’s Treasure Island to host author
TREASURE ISLAND — Hernando Beach author Seth Sjostrom will sign the first of his Beach House Mysteries series “Trouble on Treasure Island” on Sunday, April 2, noon to 2 p.m., at Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island.
Said Sjostrom: “Not only does the book take place in Treasure Island and the surrounding areas, there are a few scenes that take place at Caddy’s iconic beachfront location. In fact, several chapters were written while sitting at Caddy’s Treasure Island.”
“Trouble on Treasure Island” follows beach house property manager Kate Harper as she witnesses the prelude to murder. As the only eyewitness, she teams up with surfer-handyman Nick Mason to find the killer before the killer finds her.
Loaded with tourist landmarks, locals-only hot spots and Gulf of Mexico scenery and wildlife, Sjostrom’s cozy beach mystery makes the Suncoast as much a character in the novel as the characters themselves.
“Trouble on Treasure Island” will launch April 1. For more information visit www.sethsjostrom.com.
Syd Entel Galleries presents Zarin works
SAFETY HARBOR — Internationally known artist Helen Zarin will be the focus of a new show running March 25 through April 22 at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
The opening reception will take place Saturday, March 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Helen Zarin’s creative journey has progressed for over 30 years.
Her work with mixed media, oil and collage is sophisticated yet vibrant and playful. Her subject matter incredibly diverse includes figures, faces, landscapes and flowers. Ever evolving, her new Vision Series shows off an impressionistic abstract style bursting with colors.
The show is open to the public. For information, call 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
SAGES sets ‘Phoney Baloney’ shows
In partnership with local law enforcement and Pinellas Consumer Protection, SAGES Theater is bringing its innovative “play with purpose” about stopping scams to Dunedin and Gulfport this April.
“Phoney Baloney” is a fast-moving collection of true stories about scammers and how they steal from seniors. A diverse group of friends meet regularly at their local community center and swap tales of chaos and peril brought on by simply answering the phone. Enjoy the commentary of "Greek chorus" observers — Miss Jessica Filcher and Sergeant Moe Monday — as they point out tips to turn the tables on tricksters and outsmart scammers once and for all.
SAGES — which stands for Senior Actors Guild & Education Services — is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community theater comprised of volunteers in their golden years. Their mission is to bring educational theater to the community for free.
Free performances will take place at the following locations:
• Saturday, April 15, 2 p.m., at the Conmy Center, 750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin.
• Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m., at the Catherine A. Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
The public is encouraged to reserve their complimentary tickets for general admission seating through the link on the SAGES website, online at www.sagestheater.org. Doors open at 1 p.m. for audience members to select their seats, receive goody bags, visit resource tables, and participate in the prize drawing.
For information, call SAGES at 727-536-7076 or email playswithpurpose@sagestheater.org.
B. Stark Art Studios to present ‘RATical!’
ST. PETERSBURG — “RATical!” will be presented April 1-30, at ArtLofts, 10 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg.
Thousands of pet rat owners will say the same thing: Rats are cute, inquisitive, loving and interactive pets. In 2002, a group of enthusiastic ratters founded World Rat Day (April 4) in order to celebrates these radical rodents. As a dedicated pet rat owner, Brandy Stark is hosting this rat-themed art show giving these little mischievous creatures their due.
“RATical!” is a one-month show hosted by B. Stark Art Studios at ArtLofts.
“We will have space in the small narthex next to the main gallery with additional works at Studio 208. The show is free to enter, but submissions must depict rats in a positive manner as it, like the holiday, is meant to fight stigmas held against rats. There will be an accompanying Facebook page for the show to host online images and allow interested parties outside of the area to see the show and purchase works.
Sales are direct to artists, though a 20% donation of sales is requested for Florida Rat Rescue, a 501C3 rodent rescue.
For show information, email Stark at brandybstark13@gmail.com or text 727-821-5759.
Community orchestra sets ‘Broadway Is Back’
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Richey Community Orchestra and Chorus will join forces on Sunday, April 2, to present “Broadway is Back” at the Center for the Arts on the campus of River Ridge High School, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey.
This concert features music from current Broadway shows, those recently closed or some that are soon to open, including “Hamilton,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Camelot,” “Chicago,” “Funny Girl” and many more. The Great White Way is once again in full swing, and this show will be filled with songs playing there.
The Richey Community Chorus will also join in this celebration of music. The Richey Chorus performs with the orchestra each season. They have been featured in past productions of “The Messiah,” “The British Are Coming,” “Broadway Gold,” and “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Bacharach to the Beatles,” and “Jukebox Hits.” In this show they will perform with the orchestra in medleys of songs by Neil Diamond, and from “The Music Man,” “Wicked” and “Phantom of the Opera.”
The RCO’s new conductor, Maestro Benjamin A. Hrpka, will conduct.
The show will start at 3 p.m. Tickets $18 each for open seating. Visit www.richeycommunityorchestra.com.
Eric Johnson reschedules concert
CLEARWATER — It was announced today that due to COVID-19 in the band, the Eric Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre has been rescheduled. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.