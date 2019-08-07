TARPON SPRINGS — It’s time once again for tie-dye T-shirts, peace, love and music of the ’60s and ’70s to fill the air along Tarpon Springs’ world famous Sponge Docks.
This year’s Hippie Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 10, 2 to 10 p.m., along Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Entertainment will include performances by Umbra Luna, Shevonne & the Force and the Black Honkeys. The festival will feature a VW Bug show and contest, hippie costume contest, live music, food and beer and vendors. Admission is free. Visit www.spongedocks.net.
Festivalgoers also will find unique arts and crafts vendors as well as street performers.
Umbra Luna, the first band on the lineup, will take the stage from 2 to 3 p.m. and will return for a second set from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Umbra Luna features Joe Sanders on guitar, Royse Bassham on drums and Leo Binetti on bass. Sanders has performed on both national and Tampa Bay area stages for over 30 years with bands like Deva Deep, Freaks Rule, Starbelly, Lexicon Devil, Shadowcraft, the Black Honkeys, Four Star Riot and the Led Zeppelin tribute band the Crunge.
Shevonne & the Force will play from 5 to 6 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The band is led by Shevonne Marie Philidor, an American singer-songwriter, musician, producer, model, actress, and visual artist. A Tampa native, she is a self-described “military brat” of half-Haitian descent. She possesses unique on-stage mannerisms that combine with her funky vibe and vast imagination.
To date, she has appeared on “America’s Most Talented Kids,” “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol.” She won the NFAA National Scholarship in musical theatre and toured the country as part of Todrick Hall’s National Tour of “OZ the Musical.”
In an email interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers, Shevonne identified a number of musical artists from the 1960s who have influenced her, including Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, Sam Cook and the Jackson 5. Given the opportunity to travel back in time to the era, she said she would choose Woodstock as a destination so she could see Jimi Hendrix perform.
The Black Honkeys will be serving up a shot of soul, R&B and funk for this year’s festival.
The Black Honkeys first hit the stage in 2000. Phil Esposito — a diehard fan of the old Motown and R&B sound of the ’60s and ’70s — and then guitarist Joe Sanders — who was into the J. Geils Band, Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones — combined their musical interests and launched the project that would become The Black Honkeys. The band started rehearsing in September and played their first show at Club More in Clearwater on New Year’s Eve.
The eight-piece band is led by vocalist Esposito — better known as “Brother Phil.” The supporting cast includes Nicole “Ms. Groovalicious” Simone on lead and backup vocals, Wil “The Thrill” Harris on bass and vocals, Greg Czink on guitar and vocals, John Dash Dixon on keyboards, Stephen Tanner on drums, Terry Clark on trumpet and vocals, Billy Summer on guitar and Scott Meyers on trombone and vocals.
Following is a schedule of events for this year’s Hippie Fest:
- VW Bug show, food, beer and shopping — 2 to 10 p.m.
- Umbra Luna — 2 to 3 p.m.
- Umbra Luna — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Judging for VW Bus & Bug Show — 4 p.m.
- Hula hoop contest — 4:30 p.m.
- Shevonne & the Force — 5 to 6 p.m.
- Awards for VW Bus & Bug Show — 5:30 p.m.
- Shevonne & the Force — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Hippie costume contest — 7:30 p.m.
- The Black Honkeys — 8 to 10 p.m.
For information, visit www.spongedocks.net.