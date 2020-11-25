CLEARWATER — Piff the Magic Dragon brings his one-of-a-kind comedy magic show to Pinellas for one performance Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Since breaking out on NBC’s “America's Got Talent” and the CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Piff the Magic Dragon has earned his rightful place as one of the greatest magic performing dragons currently working in Las Vegas today.
In the past few months, Piff vanished the Statue of Liberty with David Copperfield on NBC, taught tricks with Penn & Teller on “Try This at Home” and emerged victorious from TBS’ comedy competition series “Tournament of Laughs.”
Somehow Piff prevailed against some of the biggest names in comedy including Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton and Fortune Feimster.
In 2019, Piff was named one of the 10 Comics to Watch by Variety. He won Best Comedian, Best Magician and Best Headliner in the Best of Las Vegas Awards and was awarded the Casino Entertainment Award’s Casino Comedian of the Year. For an act that bills himself as the Loser of America’s Got Talent, this is getting awkward.