CLEARWATER — Grammy winner Pat Metheny, touring as Side-Eye with James Francies and Joe Dyson, will perform Sunday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $55, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. For information and a complete list of Pat Metheny tour dates, visit PatMetheny.com.
Metheny is one of the brightest music stars of the jazz community in our time. In addition to his 20 Grammy Awards in 12 different categories, he also has three gold records to his name.
The guitarist dedicates time to his own projects and those of emerging artists and established veterans alike, helping them reach their audience as well as realize their own artistic visions. He is launching a new playing environment called Side-Eye for this upcoming season.
“I wanted to create an ongoing setting to feature a rotating cast of new and upcoming musicians who have particularly caught my interest along the way,” Metheny said. “From my earliest days in Kansas City onward, I was the beneficiary of so many older musicians giving me a platform to develop my thing through the prism of their experience and the particular demands of what their music implied. I have been feeling like I wanted to have a specific platform to focus on some of the many younger musicians I have enjoyed recently who I have felt some kind of a kinship with.”
Metheny explained that he hears regularly from new players on the scene who have professed an influence from his records and tunes. He sometimes invites them to his house to play.
“Very often, it is really natural and organic to play with them, they have literally grown up with it,” he continued. “I find myself inspired by how they deal with the musical challenges that come with the territory of some of those older tunes, and at the same time I find myself intrigued with the possibilities of what might be possible in writing new music just for them. This band setting is what that will be all about.”
This edition of Side-Eye will feature Francies on keyboards and piano; and Dyson on drums.