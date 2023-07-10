CLEARWATER — Hard-rock outfit Buckcherry will perform Thursday, July 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Formed in Anaheim, California, in 1995, Buckcherry got its start under the name Sparrow before switching to Buckcherry for their self-titled 1999 debut. The debut album “Buckcherry” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseakers Albums chart, spawning several hits and landing the band an opening slot on Lenny Kravitz's 1999 “Freedom Tour.”
After going on hiatus in 2002, the band reformed in 2006 for their album “15,” racking up several more hits including the platinum-selling singles “Sorry” and “Crazy B*tch.” In addition to a stint on Motley Crue's “Crue Fest” tour in 2008, Buckcherry opened for Kiss on their 2009-10 North American tour. Since reforming in 2006, the band has released seven more albums — “Black Butterfly,” “All Night Long,” “Confessions,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Warpaint,” “Hellbound” and their latest album, “Vol. 10,” which was released June 2.
"Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original and always a good time,” said Buckcherry lead vocalist Josh Todd. “BC has been my love, my pain, my passion and I’m so proud of what we have accomplished. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide — all during a time period when traditional sounding rock bands didn’t exist — except for Buckcherry. We beat the odds and built our reputation on the live shows and our one-of-a-kind approach to every opportunity."