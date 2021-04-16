Fear and horror go hand in hand. While we normally seek to avoid those things that trigger stress and terror in our lives, successful horror films force us to face fears — at least vicariously, through a protagonist. Depending upon the viewer’s background, the essence of fear introduced in a horror film can be simultaneously intimate and detached. Much like the adrenaline rush connected to thrill rides, we allow a part of ourselves to feel under threat for the duration of the viewing, but deep down we ultimately know that we are not in any immediate danger.
Films revolving around ghosts and the supernatural play upon an almost universal fear of the dark and the unknown. It seems surprising that in the modern age we remain inexplicably dominated by such primal fears that logic and science should have long ago banished — and yet, our fascination of horror seems to be growing.
“The appeal of the spectrally macabre is generally narrow because it demands from the reader a certain degree of imagination and a capacity for detachment from every-day life,” wrote H.P. Lovecraft, an American writer of weird and horror fiction. In his essay “Supernatural Horror in Literature,” first published in 1927, he argued most prefer tales of ordinary feelings and events. “But the sensitive are always with us, and sometimes a curious streak of fancy invades an obscure corner of the very hardest head; so that no amount of rationalization, reform, or Freudian analysis can quite annul the thrill of the chimney-corner whisper or the lonely wood.”
When used effectively, supernatural horror can provide a window that allows glimpses into real-world trauma and legitimate terror. “The Power,” a new supernatural thriller helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Corinna Faith, perfectly blends atmospheric horror with viciously efficient scares to expose exceptionally uncomfortable truths. “The Power” was released on streaming service Shudder on April 8.
Set in an old sprawling hospital in London, the story takes place during the winter of 1974 during a strike by the National Union of Mineworkers. Because most of the UK’s electricity was produced by coal-burning power stations, steps were taken to reduce electricity consumption during the strike, including the introduction of the Three-Day Work Order, which mandated that commercial consumption of electricity would be limited to three consecutive days each week. Certain essential services, including hospitals, were exempt from the mandate; however, to conserve energy, most patients were moved to larger, modern hospitals.
In the hospital featured in “The Power,” only patients in the intensive care unit and maternity wards remained in place while most of the facility went dark. Val, a young nurse on her first day of duty, is forced to work the night shift in the crumbling hospital. Also working overnight are three other nurses and a maintenance man.
The director taps into several common fears as the story unfolds: fear of confined spaces (claustrophobia), fear of the dark (nyctophobia), and fear of hospitals (nosocomephobia) are all invoked. But there is a deeper mystery at the heart of “The Power” which Faith cleverly weaves into the shadow tapestry. She blends common haunting tropes with genuine suffering to transform what initially feels like a variation of a classic ghost tale into something modern and vital. The story is never dull, though it advances at a deliberate, measured pace.
The director manages to instill just enough uncertainty about both Val and her coworkers that it keeps the viewer guessing: Is the place haunted or is Val suffering from some kind of mental disorder? Claustrophobic darkness and the unseen are favored in this film over special effects and CGI. Tone and atmosphere are as vital, but the real anxiety arises from a mounting sense that both Val and the hospital staff are hiding secrets. Just as the unseen force emerges as potential source of terror, the unspoken confessions gradually intensify and the viewer can sense the impending revelation.
Rose Williams delivers a praiseworthy performance as Val. She underscores the character’s history of abuse and harassment. The viewer empathizes with her fear of the dark, as well as her repressed trauma. Other standouts among the cast include Diveen Henry as the Matron, Shakira Rahman as Saba and Charlie Carrick as Franklyn.
A raw and unsettling feminist horror story, “The Power” serves as an allegory for oppression and institutional tyranny. It creeps along purposefully, traversing familiar gothic territory before taking a sudden detour. Shifting its focus from the unknown to the unwelcome, from the supernatural to the scandalous, the film is a tour de force of subtleties and unexpected metaphors that simmers until it erupts with karmic retribution.