CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning artist Ray LaMontagne will perform Friday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Joining LaMontagne as part of the “Monovision Tour” will be Midlake. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
LaMontagne and his trio are on the road this fall to perform live the songs from his album “Monovision,” as well as hits from across his catalog. “Monovision” includes breakout songs such as “I Was Born to Love You” and the No. 1 AAA single “Strong Enough.”
LaMontagne has released eight studio albums, six of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart. Additionally, his 2010 album “God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise” won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of the Year category for “Beg Steal or Borrow.”
Each release from his catalogue over the last 18 years carries its own character and feel. Having worked with producers Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, LaMontagne’s vast sonic catalogue has been called everything from “a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format,” from Entertainment Weekly to “epic and magical,” from Rolling Stone and “gorgeous and ambitious,” from Esquire.
“Monovision,” his eighth album, was released in June 2020 via RCA Records. The 10-track album sees LaMontagne not only writing and producing the album once again but also includes added duties of engineering as well as performing all the instruments for the tracks.