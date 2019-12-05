ST. PETE BEACH — How time flies when crafters are having fun.
The St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival has been bringing affordable handmade crafts to shoppers for a quarter of a century.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, the 25th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. The annual event features local and regional crafters and green market offerings while supporting the arts, the Corey Avenue Merchants Association and the local economy. The event is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the December, January, March and June shows all benefit the Corey Avenue Merchants Association and the local economy. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
This will be the first of four craft festivals in the St. Pete Beach Corey area this season. Each festival features thousands of handmade items, such as artisan-created pottery, jewelry, paintings, and more. Festivalgoers will find more than 100 national and local craft artisans.
The popular outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. With holiday shopping a priority, the event also offers an alternative to big-box stores, malls and online retailers. Instead of fighting the crowds at the check-out line in a department store, why not peruse thousands of unique, customizable and creative gift ideas in a scenic outdoor setting? Patrons can even meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation.
Pets on leashes are always welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival, which includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more.
Seminole resident Barrie West has more than 30 years of experience as a professional artist.
West has participated in art shows for more than 20 years, specializing in underwater, beach and Harley-Davidson motorcycle scenes as well as light switches and murals. She works mainly with acrylic paint to create intense personal moments masterfully created on murals, canvas and other media.
According to West’s profile from American Craft Endeavors, she is “in her studio literally from sunrise to sunset.” Her dedication to her work is shown through every piece of her art.
“My philosophy of life and art are the same to create and enjoy,” West says in the press release. “It’s important to me that my art bring joy and happiness to all.”
For information about West’s work, visit www.BeachArtbyBarrie.com.
St. Petersburg resident and festival newcomer Tracy Chamblee is sure to gain new fans when she brings her creative crafts to the show. Abstract and ocean-themed woodwork is constructed into beautiful and practical household items including coasters, clocks, key hook and hat racks, and more.
“All of the wood decor I create is handcrafted,” Chamblee explains on her website. “Many of the items are burned, the char scraped, texturized and then rich color added. Two coats of sealer are then applied and nautical, beachy/coastal embellishments. I also do resin decor as well as mixed resin, alcohol inks and wood, along with ornaments, wood letters, shell trinket dishes. All of my items come in a variety of color choices.”
St. Pete Beach jewelers Annette and Gerry Kapfer also will be part of this year’s festival.
"As a child I enjoyed many summers just outside of Oslo, Norway, where I fell in love with nature and the ever-changing oceans and its inhabitants,” said Annette. “Long summer days on the water was spent playing and digging by the shore, exploring fish and sea critters alike.”
After Annette finished college and married Gerry, the couple decided city life was no longer on top of their priority list.
“We packed up and left New York for Florida and St. Pete Beach,” she said. “You can imagine the complete delight and total jaw-dropping moment I experienced when I saw the tropical fish swimming under the docks, seahorses floating through the sea grass, curious turtles, and other unique creatures found in abundance in the waters of my new home in St. Pete Beach.”
Already a longtime collector of glass objects, it was a natural transition for Annette to create her own aquariums in her studio using dichroic glass.
“The magical properties of this glass with its bright colors and intense reflective qualities are the perfect palette for capturing the spirit of the restless ocean and its communities of colorful sea creatures," Annette explained.
Terry Andrews of Ocala is one of many Florida crafters scheduled to take part in the festival. The award-winning glass sculptor uses copper and fused glass to create his unique and oftentimes whimsical sculptures. His work can be seen in private collections around the world and grace the permanent collections of the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the Carrolton Museum of Contemporary Art in Carrolton, Georgia.
Andrews also participates in juried fine art festivals across the country. This Florida native is also an accomplished musician. Originally from the Tampa area, he pursued a career in music until 1994. Always having an interest in glass, Andrews dabbled with the medium, first with blown glass and lamp work, heavy flat and carved glass sculpture.
His work has now evolved to include copper and fused glass sculptures. The fusing work is done in a kiln.
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Siesta Fiesta Craft Festival and the Downtown Stuart Craft Festivals, among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culture-rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For information on the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.