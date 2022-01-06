CLEARWATER — “Puddles Pity Party: Unsequestered Tour” is heading out on the road and will visit the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $37.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.Puddlespityparty.com.
In 2020, with touring cancelled, Puddles holed up in his studio and produced 12 episodes of his “Still Sequestered” show which featured a variety of special guests including Jack Black, Penn Jillette, Howie Mandel, E (from Eels), Weird Al, Sid Krofft, Michael Stipe, Patton Oswalt, Cait O’Riordan, Neil Hamburger, David Dastmalchian, Mastodon, Tim Heidecker and artist Mark Ryden. Puddles also developed a line of coffee.
All that was tremendous fun and kept Puddles from feeling too lonely. But nothing makes Puddles less dejected than performing in front of a live audience of the best fans any sad clown could ask for. He is beyond excited to get back on the road and bring his all new “Unsequestered Show” to his favorite venues.
Described by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as "Pagliacci by way of Pee-Wee Herman and David Lynch," Puddles Pity Party has over 790,000 YouTube subscribers and almost 300 million views for indelible interpretations of classics by the likes of ABBA, David Bowie, Britney Spears, Cheap Trick, SIA, Tom Waits and Queen, along with his unforgettable rendition of the smoosh-up “Pinball Wizard/Folsom Prison Blues.” Some may recognize him as a finalist on Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” and a contestant on the 2020 season of “AGT The Champions,” as well as his viral video collaborations with Postmodern Jukebox.
Puddles has charmed audiences during his residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and sold-out dates across the United States, including the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., The Vic in Chicago and the Troubadour in Los Angeles. He’s also toured internationally through the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia and Mexico.