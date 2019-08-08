Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Nate Najar’s Bossa Nova Guitars with Phill Fest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, Friday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Sleight of Humor featuring Steve Marshall and Bob Burr, Friday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Hippie Fest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2 to 10 p.m., along Dodecanese Boulevard on the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Entertainment will include Shevonne & The Force and the Black Honkeys. The festival will feature a VW Bug show and contest, hippie costume contest, live music, food and beer and vendors. Visit www.spongedocks.net.
• Jonas Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones’ “Let It Bleed”: Thursday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Pippin,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson; through Aug. 11, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• “Fun Home” with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, through Aug. 18, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.