ST. PETERSBURG — Bryce Vine will perform Sunday, March 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Multi-platinum maverick Bryce Vine recently returned with a breezy new single entitled “Gold Rush” via Warner Records. The track hinges on a head-nodding beat punctuated by an island-ready bounce. The song sets the stage for the arrival of his 2023 EP, “Serotonin Pt. 1,” released on March 3.
On the project, he once again linked up with frequent collaborator Aaron Zuckerman for production. As just the first half of a two-part vision, the EP also opens the door for more music and surprises throughout the year.
In support of the new release, Bryce has kicked off a six-week North American headline tour, rolling through theaters and popular concert halls in Canada and the U.S. from coast-to-coast.
Since popping off with the double-platinum smash “Drew Barrymore” and platinum “La La Land,” Vine has tallied up more than 2 billion streams to date, and delivered a series of unforgettable performances on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!,” “Wendy Williams,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Good Morning America,” and more.
He’s pushed himself outside the confines of genre, collaborating with everyone from Wale, lovelytheband and FITZ to Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury, Parmalee, and Jeremih.