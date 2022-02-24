A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Cyrano’
- Genre: Musical romantic drama
- Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn
- Director: Joe Wright
- Rated: PG-13
Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle.
A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).
The film was previously scheduled for release Feb. 11 but was shifted to open in wide release Feb. 25 through United Artists Releasing.
‘Studio 666’
- Genre: Horror and comedy
- Cast: Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffe, Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin
- Director: B. J. McDonnell
- Rated: R
In “Studio 666,” Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock history to record their much-anticipated 10th album.
Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically Feb. 25 by Open Road Films.
‘A Madea Homecoming’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, and Brendan O'Carroll
- Director: Tyler Perry
- Not rated
Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming,” the newest film in the Madea franchise set to debut on Netflix.
Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 25 by Netflix.
‘No Exit’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Danny Ramirez, Dennis Haysbert, Havana Rose Liu, Mila Harris, David Rysdahl, and Dale Dickey
- Director: Damien Power
- Rated: R
In “No Exit,” a young woman en route to a family emergency becomes stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 25 on Hulu.
‘Gasoline Alley’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Devon Sawa, Bruce Willis, Kat Foster, Sufe Bradshaw, Johnny Dowers, and Luke Wilson
- Director: Edward John Drake
- Rated: R
Set in the underbelly of Los Angeles, a man is drawn into a high-profile triple murder. The two police detectives on his tail soon join him in attempting to uncover an explosive conspiracy.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 25 in theaters, digital and on video on demand from Saban Films.
‘The Desperate Hour’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Naomi Watts, Colton Gobbo, and Sierra Maltby
- Director: Phillip Noyce
- Rated: PG-13
Unfolding in real time, “The Desperate Hour” is a riveting thriller from award-winning director Phillip Noyce.
Recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Naomi Watts) is doing her best to restore normalcy to the lives of her young daughter and teenage son in their small town. As she’s on a jog in the woods, she finds her town thrown into chaos as a shooting takes place at her son’s school.
Miles away, on foot in the dense forest, Amy desperately races against time to save her son.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment on Feb. 25.
‘Butter’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Mira Sorvino, Mykelti Williamson, Brian Van Holt, Ravi Patel, McKaley Miller, Annabeth Gish and Alex Kersting
- Director: Paul A. Kaufman
- Rated: PG-13
The film tells the story of Butter (Alex Kersting), a smart, funny high school junior who happens to be obese. Butter manages to befriend the prettiest girl at school, Anna (McKaley Miller), via social media by pretending to be a jock from another school. Butter fears he can never tell Anna, his secret crush, who he really is — sure she would never accept him and his obesity.
Meanwhile, Butter struggles with self-esteem and family issues, as his mother (Mira Sorvino) feels the only way she can show her love is by feeding him. Facing constant bullying at school, Butter finally devises a crazy plan: He announces he is going to eat himself to death, on New Year’s Eve, live on the internet — with the whole school invited to watch. Butter expects pity, insults, and sheer indifference. Instead, he gets cheerleaders rallying around his deadly plan, and his social media fame makes him a sudden member of the school’s in crowd.
As Butter’s popularity grows, so does his new friendship with Anna. But as New Year’s approaches can he live with the fallout if he doesn't go through with his plans?
The film will be released on VOD and in select theaters by Blue Fox Entertainment on Feb. 25.
‘Big Gold Brick’
- Genre: Dark comedy
- Cast: Emory Cohen, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale, Oscar Isaac, Shiloh Fernandez, and Frederick Schmidt
- Director: Brian Petsos
- Not rated
“Big Gold Brick” recounts the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography. But the circumstances that lead up to this arrangement in the first place are quite astonishing — and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos in this darkly comedic, genre-bending film.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 25 through Samuel Goldwyn Films.
‘The Burning Sea’
- Genre: Disaster epic
- Cast: Kristine Kujath Thorp, Henrik Bjelland, Rolf Kristian Larsen, Anders Baasmo, Bjørn Floberg, Anneke von der Lippe, Christoffer Staib, Ane Skumsvoll, Cengiz Al, and Nils Elias Olsen
- Director: John Andreas Andersen
- Rated: PG-13
In 1969, the Norwegian government announces their discovery of one of the world’s largest oil fields in the neighboring North Sea, launching a prosperous period of offshore drilling.
Some 50 years later, the environmental consequences begin to manifest — a crack has opened on the ocean floor, causing a rig to collapse. A team of researchers, including submarine operator Sofia (Kristine Kujath Thorp), rushes in to search for the missing and assess the cause of the damage, but what they discover is that this is just the start of a possible apocalyptic catastrophe. As rigs are evacuated, Sofia's loving companion Stian (Henrik Bjelland) becomes trapped in the depths of the sea, and Sofia must dive in to rescue him.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 25 through Magnet Releasing.