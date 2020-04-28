Fairgrounds announces call for Florida artists
ST. PETERSBURG — Fairgrounds, a South St. Pete-based immersive arts destination, has released a call to artists, artisans, creatives or artist-led teams that live and work in the state of Florida.
Fairgrounds seeks to commission multiple artists, creatives and makers to contribute to its inaugural exhibition. The request for qualifications is open to anyone in Florida, and opportunities ranging from contributing a single artwork to creating room-sized installations are available.
“We’re excited to be launching our inaugural call to artists, especially in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic when artists and our local creative community can benefit from new opportunities. We hope artists and makers of all disciplines and experience apply,” said Liz Dimmitt, the founder of Fairgrounds.
The submission window opened April 20 and will close Sunday, May 3, 11:59 p.m.
Finalists from the RFQ process will be notified in May, and will be invited to submit an idea/concept. Organizers will then select a handful of concepts, inviting those artists to submit a detailed proposal with a small stipend.
In 2021, Fairgrounds will open a destination for experiencing and creating immersive art and technology. Its 12,000 square-foot experiential art exhibition will feature a range of opportunities for artists, performers, writers, musicians and storytellers. Fairgrounds will celebrate Florida’s many dimensions, embracing all things weird, wacky and wonderful. Through exhibits, events, workshops and creative education programs, Fairgrounds aims to become a leader for arts innovation, and an economic engine for local artists and craftspeople.
For more information about Fairgrounds or how to apply to the request for qualifications, visit fairgrounds.art.
Elton John postpones remaining 2020 tour dates
TAMPA — Elton John recently announced that he will postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
The performer was schedule to perform Tuesday, May 26, at Amalie Arena in Tampa. In addition to the Tampa concert, he was scheduled to play three other Florida cities in May.
Concerts scheduled from May 22 through July 8 are the latest to be postponed. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2.
This difficult decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of the performer’s fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus.
Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
“Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support,” a press release from Rogers & Cowan PMK stated.
Creative Pinellas launches Arts In
LARGO — Creative Pinellas has launched a new online video platform called Arts In at creativepinellas.org/artsin.
Arts In is designed to make arts and cultural experiences accessible during this challenging time. Arts In has a variety of programming developed by Pinellas County artists including visual arts, music, film, performing arts, stories and podcasts. There is also some kid-focused content.
“With Arts In people can stay connected to and support Pinellas County artists and performers during our current situation and social distancing,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “We invite everyone to explore, watch, listen and enjoy content from our talented creative community. We are in the early stages of this project, with plans to expand and grow.”
Arts In is also a way for viewers to donate to the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund, established to meet the urgent financial needs of Pinellas County artists, arts organizations and creative businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. Donation links can be found throughout the Arts In page making it easy for people who want to support the Pinellas County arts community to give.
Creative Pinellas has invited area artists of all genres to share their creative content. There will also be some original Creative Pinellas content including virtual tours, artist interviews, and more. Arts In currently features a virtual tour of Glass in the Gallery, a group exhibition of glass art curated by the Duncan McClellan Gallery. The exhibit was on display at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas before the gallery closed to comply with social distancing rules. This new online platform allows art to be viewable online and even purchased. Besides being an easy to access source of Pinellas County art, Arts In also serves as a resource for artists to adopt new ways of displaying and selling art and sustaining art businesses.
Artists interested in submitting video content can go to creativepinellas.org/artsincall for submission information, guidelines and compensation opportunities. As Arts In grows, both in content and in viewers, Creative Pinellas will be developing ways for the platform to be a resource for creating, displaying and sustaining art businesses.
For information about Creative Pinellas, Arts In and additional Creative Pinellas programs, visit creativepinellas.org or email Sherri Kelly at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.