Women golfers gather
SEMINOLE — The Tuesday Women’s Golf Association meets Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m., at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole.
Those who participate must be a member of the TWGA league, but can join anytime. For information about joining the 18-hole golf league, call Judy at 727-392-3576.
Farmers Market
PINELLAS PARK — The Farmers Market is presented Saturdays in the parking lot of the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park; and Sundays at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
From June 1 to Sept. 30, the Farmers Market will be on Saturdays (market only) and Sundays (complete market). Beginning in October, the complete market will be back to Saturdays and Sundays.
Market block-out dates for 2021 include the following:
• Sept. 11 — Chiliblaze
• Sept. 18-19 — Prep BBQ & Rodeo
• Sept. 25-26 — Hibiscus Show & Sale and Prep BBQ & Rodeo
• Oct. 2-3 — BBQ & Rodeo
• Oct. 16-17 — HR Train Show
• Oct. 31 — Halloween Treat Trail
• Nov. 6 — Pinellas Festival of Community Bands
• Dec. 4-5 — Holiday in the Park
Teens Go Insane Friday
LARGO — Teens Go Insane Friday will be presented Friday, July 23, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
From Nerf battles, movies, dancing and more, Largo Recreation’s new TGIF event is packed with evening fun. Teens can also enjoy Highland’s 3-story structure in PlayWorld or challenge a friend to a few games in the game room. The snack shop will be open for purchases.
The cost is $3 per teen. For information, visit PlayLargo.com/YouthandTeens or call 727-518-3016.
Flicks and Fins
SEMINOLE — Seminole Recreation will host Flicks and Fins Family Fun Nights Friday, July 23, 6 p.m., at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Complex, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole.
The movie “Aquaman” will be shown. Cost is $3 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Call 727-391-8345 for more information.
Largo Market
LARGO — The Christmas in July Market will be presented Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Largo Central Park is home to a series of monthly themed markets. This month’s market will feature various Christmas vendors and holiday gifts. Attendees may shop, listen to music and check out local food vendors. Face masks are recommended when social distancing cannot occur. All vendors must wear a face mask.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Fourth Saturday block pARTy
PINELLAS PARK — The Fourth Saturday block pARTy will be presented Saturday, July 24, 4 to 9 p.m., at the Pinellas Arts Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The Pinellas Arts Village is home to Swartz Gallery, Bottles Pub, the Studios at 5663, Painting with a Twist of Pinellas Park, Pompei Studios, Donnelly COVE, the Pinellas Park Art Society & Gallery and the Complete Sweet Shoppe. The businesses open their doors for the Fourth Saturday block pARTy and invite the entire community to come be part of the art.
For information, call 727-369-5856.
Dillard’s Bridal Show
CLEARWATER — Majesty Marketing will host Dillard’s Bridal Show Sunday, July 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Dillard’s in Westfield Mall, 27001 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet wedding professionals that bring wedding dreams to life. The event will feature the latest fashions in wedding gowns and formalwear as well as samples from some of Tampa Bay's best wedding caterers and bakers.
To register to attend, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about reserving a booth, visit www.majesty-marketing.com/dillards-bridal-show.
Democratic Women’s Club
The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet virtually Monday, July 26, noon to 2 p.m.
The speaker will be Nancy Hurlbert, who has been active for many years in Democratic politics in Florida and in the Business and Professional Women’s Group. She will discuss funding political campaigns and activities.
To join the virtual meeting, call Mary Freeman, club president, at 727-415-6629. Freeman will provide instructions for Zoom and information about volunteering.
Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club
SEMINOLE — Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club is hosting an open house Monday, July 26, 10 a.m., at Seminole Assembly Ministries, 10600 113th St., Seminole.
Those interested in serving the community are invited to join. For lunch reservations, email joyce@joycenelson.net. The guest speaker will be Caymus Maxson, chief executive of Turtle Trash. Maxson will talk about how this organization cares about the environment of our beaches and local areas.
North Pinellas Retired Educators
CLEARWATER — Retired teachers and support staff do not have to return to school pre-planning on Monday, Aug. 2. To celebrate, the North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will meet for lunch at Capogna’s Dugout, 1653 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees are welcome to choose off the menu or take advantage of spaghetti, salad and bread for $5. The group looks forward to meeting new friends and sharing the activities of the association. Members “stuff the bus,” so attendees are encouraged to bring some of the following items: paper, pencils, pens, crayons, glue sticks, folders, notebooks, backpacks for needy students in our community.
Teen Tidal Wave
LARGO — Middle and high school youth ages 11 to 17 are invited to Teen Tidal Wave Tuesday, Aug. 3, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Attendees can swim and have fun with friends. The cost is $3 per teen. Concessions will be available at Splash’s Snack Bar. For information, visit PlayLargo.com/YouthandTeens or call 727-518-3016.
Teens Go Insane Friday
LARGO — Teens Go Insane Friday will be presented Friday, Aug. 6, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
From Nerf battles, movies, dancing and more, Largo Recreation’s new TGIF event is packed with evening fun. Teens can also enjoy Highland’s 3-story structure in PlayWorld or challenge a friend to a few games in the game room. The snack shop will be open for purchases.
The cost is $3 per teen. For information, visit PlayLargo.com/YouthandTeens or call 727-518-3016.
First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — The next First Friday Seminole will be presented Friday, Aug. 6, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, event organizers will turn back the hands of time for a “Flower Power Happy Hour.” Each First Friday features the area’s best entertainment, complemented by a myriad of merchants, food and drink vendors, prize giveaways, and much more. Performing Aug. 6 will be Yesterdayze, a high-energy ’60s show band specializing in recreating everyone’s favorite songs from that magical decade. The band plays Top 40 hits from musical artists such as the Beatles, the Monkees, the Animals, the Temptations, the Supremes, CCR, the Doors, Jefferson Airplane, the Rolling Stones and many more.
Attendees are encouraged to wear tie-dye shirts and bell-bottoms and bring chairs. Coolers are not allowed.
Flick N Float
LARGO — Flick N Float will be presented Friday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., at Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Bring your favorite float or chair to the pool and enjoy a family movie. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person. For more information, call 727-518-3016.
Pancake Breakfast
PINELLAS PARK — A pancake breakfast will be presented Wednesday, Aug. 11, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Pinellas Park Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., Pinellas Park.
Come and get your pancakes at the Senior Center. The event will feature pancakes and sausage with juice and/or coffee. Cost is $3 regular and $4 for Nancy cakes (blueberry). Dine in or place an order to go. For to-go orders, call 727-369-5694.
Community Trunk Flea
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater’s special events division will host a Community Trunk Flea Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to noon, at Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Residents of Clearwater are invited to load up their vehicles and sell their items from the backs of their cars in a community garage sale. The city will take care of the marketing and advertising while you sell.
Space is limited. Cost is $20 per parking space. For information and to register, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/community-trunk-flea.
100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County will meet Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7 to 8 p.m., at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
There will be social time from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Cove Cay restaurant, where drinks and snacks may be purchased. Call Brenda George at 727-515-1868 for more information or visit www.100womenpinellas.org.
100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County is a philanthropic group that provides an avenue for women to join together to bring financial support to local, charitable organizations that have a 501(c)(3) status. Members commit to attending four meetings per year (one per quarter) and pledge to donate $100 to an elected charity at each meeting. The charities are nominated and then voted on by the members.
The goal is to have 100 or more members, which would result in a lump sum of $10,000 for the charitable organization selected at each meeting. The founder of Best Buy, Richard M. Schulze, has a foundation that can match the group’s donation by up to $5,000.
The concept of this group is modeled after the original 100 Women Who Care, started in 2006 by Karen Dunigan, from Jackson, Michigan. Because it is so simple and effective, the concept has been implemented in many communities throughout the country and the world.
Brenda George and Julie Webster, two local women involved in the community, started 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County in February 2013 to raise money for local charities. The group has collectively given away $318,850 in the last eight years.
The Aug. 17 meeting also will have a virtual option through Zoom. For information, visit www.100womenpinellas.org or email info@100womenpinellas.org.
‘Off to See the Wizard’ luncheon and show
LARGO — “Off to See the Wizard,” the August luncheon and show, will be presented Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy lunch, dessert and entertainment. Cost is $14 a person. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
To purchase tickets, stop by the center, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
FWCOS orchid auction
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host an orchid auction Saturday, Aug. 21, at Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd., Seminole.
The preview will begin at 8 a.m. Bidding will get underway at 9 a.m. and will continue until all orchids are auctioned.
For information, call Ruth Ullery at 727-550-7993. Visit www.FWCOS.org.
Oakhurst United food drive
SEMINOLE — A “touchless” food drive will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to noon, at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Participants are asked to drive through and pop the trunk of their car to donate food. Volunteers at the church will retrieve donations. The food drive will benefit local food pantries.
The church is seeking nonperishable donations such as black beans, cold cereal, macaroni and cheese, jelly, tuna, canned potatoes, nutritional drinks, canned fruit, powdered milk, oatmeal in individual packages, pasta, spaghetti sauce, pasta sides, peanut butter, ramen noodles, regular rice, rice sides, tomato paste, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, Vienna sausages and soup.
Clearwater Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of a movie series hosted by the city of Clearwater’s special events division, “Inside Out” will be shown Friday, Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m., at the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center, 69 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach.
“Inside Out” is a 2015 computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios.
Attendees may bring blankets, chairs, and food or drinks. Alcohol will not be permitted. Pets are not permitted except for assistance animals. The event is free.
For information, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/movie-series.
Fourth Saturday Block pARTy
PINELLAS PARK — A block party will take place Saturday, Aug. 28, 4 to 9 p.m., in the Pinellas Arts Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The Pinellas Arts Village is home to Swartz Gallery, Bottles Pub, the Studios at 5663, Painting with a Twist of Pinellas Park, Pompei Studios, Donnelly COVE, the Pinellas Park Art Society & Gallery & the Complete Sweet Shoppe. These businesses will open their doors for the Fourth Saturday Block pARTy.
For information, call 727-369-5856.
Downtown Dunedin Vegan Rally
DUNEDIN — The Downtown Dunedin Vegan Food Truck Rally & Market will be Sunday, Aug. 29, noon to 6 p.m., at HOB Brewing Company, 931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin.
Admission is free. The event is kid- and pet-friendly. The event will feature vegan food vendors as well as some non-food vendors. There will be live music.
Vendors are being sought. Fees will be $100 for food vendors, $50 for small food vendors and $50 non-food vendors. Power is available for $10 extra. For vendor information or to register, email info@dunedinhob.com. For event information, visit www.facebook.com/events/551193289237140.
Community Trunk Flea
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater’s special events division will host a Community Trunk Flea Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to noon, at Long Center Recreation Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Residents of Clearwater are invited to load up their vehicles and sell their items from the backs of their cars in a community garage sale. The city will take care of the marketing and advertising while you sell.
Space is limited. Cost is $20 per parking space. For information and to register, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/community-trunk-flea.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — The annual Daddy Daughter Date Night will be presented Saturday, Sept. 18, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The theme of the event will be “Enchanted Garden Party.” Fathers and daughters of all ages will enjoy an entertaining night of dinner, dancing and a souvenir. The cost is $40 per couple and $13 for each additional daughter.
Tickets for this event are available now and can be purchased at Highland Recreation Complex, Southwest Recreation Complex or at the Largo Community Center. For more information, visit LargoEvents.com or call 727-518-3131.
Clearwater Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of a movie series hosted by the city of Clearwater’s special events division, “Soul” will be shown Friday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., at the Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.
“Soul” is a 2020 computer-animated fantasy comedy-drama film produced by Pixar Animation Studios.
Attendees may bring blankets, chairs, and food or drinks. Alcohol will not be permitted. Pets are not permitted except for assistance animals. The event is free.
For information, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/movie-series.
Clearwater Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of a movie series hosted by the city of Clearwater’s special events division, “Cars 3” will be shown Friday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater.
“Cars 3” is a 2017 computer-animated comedy-adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios.
Attendees may bring blankets, chairs, and food or drinks. Alcohol will not be permitted. Pets are not permitted except for assistance animals. The event is free.
For information, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/movie-series.
Community Trunk Flea
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater’s special events division will host a Community Trunk Flea Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to noon, at Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.
Residents of Clearwater are invited to load up their vehicles and sell their items from the backs of their cars in a community garage sale. The city will take care of the marketing and advertising while you sell.
Space is limited. Cost is $20 per parking space. For information and to register, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/community-trunk-flea.