CLEARWATER — Kenny G will perform Friday, March 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $69.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In a recording career that spans three decades and 23 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation, solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz. Since the early ’80s, his combination of unparalleled instrumental chops and indelible melodies has resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide — 45 million in the United States alone — and more than a dozen climbs to the top of Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart.
Kenny G has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business during his legendary career, ranging from Michael Bolton to Weezer to Whitney Houston to Katy Perry. In 2015, Kenny G released “Brazilian Nights,” his 14th studio album, via Concord Records. The 10-song set, his tribute to the masters of Bossa Nova, is a mixture of classics and Kenny G originals.