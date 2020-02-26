Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.