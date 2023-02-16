TAMPA — The widely popular KC and the Sunshine Band will take the stage Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $65. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
KC and the Sunshine Band danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey — KC for short — developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, providing an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Shake Your Booty.”
The music that got people out of their seats and onto the dance floor originated with humble beginnings in Hialeah. KC has never moved farther than 10 miles away from his birthplace and the birthplace of his legendary music underlines the fact that he is proud that his “Sunshine Sound” has flourished continuously for over 40 years.
“I remember that I always wanted to do something that would make people forget about their problems and be happy,” he said. “I always loved music and I was fortunate enough to grow up in a multi-ethnic area that exposed me to a lot of different cultures and music … from pop to reggae to Latin. I experimented at trying to put all three types of music together and the Sunshine Sound was born. Why move from an area that not only do I love but owe so much to?”
With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 1970s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.
KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia, and South America.
The band’s songs are regularly heard at sporting events and are no stranger to the small screen having been featured in such shows as “Desperate Housewives,” “Ally McBeal,” “American Bandstand’s 50th Anniversary Party” and most recently on “American Idol” and “Dancing with the Stars” with the help of the USC marching band.
KC and the Sunshine Band also have the distinction of having made more appearances on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” than any other artist in the program’s history.