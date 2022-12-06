‘Troll’ director shows Hollywood doesn’t hold a monopoly on creature features
Long before I was old enough to dive into the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, Lord Dunsany, Robert E. Howard, and Fritz Leiber, I had already developed an appreciation for fantasy writing.
Like most kids, my first exposure to literature that embraced elements of the supernatural and the fantastic came in the form of folktales. Bedtime stories came mainly from the 1971 hardcover Whitman Classics book “Famous Fairy Tales,” which — according to contemporary promotional ads — were available for free with the purchase of a can of Folgers coffee. This collection included tales such as “Jack the Giant Killer,” “The Elves and the Shoemaker,” “Tom Thumb,” “King Thrush-Beard,” “Clever Gretel,” “Bearskin,” and “Rumpelstiltskin.”
Another favorite bedtime selection was the Whitman Tell-a-Tale edition of “Three Billy Goats Gruff.”
In “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” three goats must outsmart a vicious, ravenous troll to cross a bridge to reach a grassy meadow where they can graze. I doubt that this children’s version provides any relevant background information about the story, which comes to modern readers by way of George Webbe Dasent's translation of some of the “Norske Folkeeventyr,” published as “Popular Tales from the Norse” in 1859. “Norske Folkeeventyr” was published in 1841 by Peter Christen Asbjørnsen and Jørgen Moe, two folktale collectors who were inspired by the Brothers Grimm. So, the Norwegian fairy tale “Three Billy Goats Gruff” — or “De tre bukkene Bruse” — existed as part of an oral tradition of legends, myths, and folktales that dates back centuries.
Trolls are an integral part of Nordic folklore. Said to dwell amidst isolated mountains or in caves, they are considered unfriendly, dim-witted, and strong. Because some legends claim trolls turn to stone when sunlight touches them, some Scandinavian rock formations are rumored to be frozen trolls.
The fantastic aspects of this legendary race continue to resonate with modern audiences. In addition to appearances in the works of Tolkien, trolls can be found in Katherine Paterson’s 1977 novel “Bridge to Terabithia,” and in films such as “The Boxtrolls,” “Frozen,” “Enchanted,” and “Trolls.”
“Troll,” a new Norwegian monster film directed and co-written by Roar Uthaug, takes a different approach in utilizing these creatures of legend. “Troll” was released Dec. 1 by Netflix.
The film opens with a feel-good father-daughter scene on a mountaintop that establishes the fact that fact and fantasy may only be separated by our willingness to believe in the improbable.
Following a 20-year leap from that brief but moving moment, Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann), a paleontologist heading up a research team digging up the bones or real-life giants — dinosaurs — in a fjord, is summoned by the Norwegian government. Workers constructing a tunnel for a new railway have inadvertently released something from the bowels of the Dovre Mountains in south-central Norway. After listening to the opinions of various scientists, Prime Minister Berit Moberg (Anneke von der Lippe) puts Nora in charge of sorting out the unfolding debacle. Despite mounting evidence — such as giant footprints crossing the countryside — no one is yet willing to utter the word “troll.”
Fortunately, Nora’s father — who viewers last glimpsed in that touching opening scene — has transformed into the stock character “disgraced academic with unbelievable ideas about the thing that is happening right now.” We have seen this persona all too frequently in genre films and roughly once a season throughout the original 9-year run of “The X-Files.”
When Nora seeks the advice of her father Tobias (Gard B. Eidsvold), he immediately recognizes the rampaging creature as a troll. This comes as no surprise to the viewer since Tobias lives in a remote shanty that is cluttered with books, documents, and sketches of — you guessed it — trolls.
Uthaug’s “Troll” borrows heavily from other genre films. The monster is part King Kong, part Godzilla, and part T-Rex. The creature design is somewhat reminiscent of the two belligerent ogres in the 1966 kaiju cult classic film “The War of the Gargantuas,” directed by Ishirō Honda.
Aiding Nora in her effort to contain the creature are Andreas Isaksen (Kim Falck), the only person willing to believe the unbelievable, and Captain Kristoffer Holm (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen), a member of the Norwegian military who is willing to disobey orders because he is smitten with Nora, even though he only met her 10 minutes ago.
Even though “Troll” may not be smart enough to notice narrative inconsistencies, blatant clichés, and gaping plot holes, it is still wildly entertaining. It’s evident that Uthaug doesn’t expect his audience to take this film too seriously. He does, however, want to show viewers that Hollywood doesn’t hold a monopoly on creature features. “Troll” is as much fun as any of the recent films in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse.
“Troll” is likely to appeal to anyone who likes a solid, modern retelling of a classic folktale; to fans of kaiju films; and to those who admire fresh perspectives on genres that have been dominated by American filmmakers for decades. The visual effects are superb, the cast is first-rate, and the story is sustained by spectacle, humor, and exhilaration. Be sure to check out the mid-credits scene that sets the stage for a sequel.
And, if you happen to be looking for another film to make a double creature feature screening, check out the 2010 Norwegian dark fantasy film “Trollhunter.” Written and directed by André Øvredal, this “found footage” mockumentary has become a cult classic.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines. Follow Lee at www.patreon.com/Haunter_of_the_Bijou.