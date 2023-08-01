ST. PETERSBURG — The Jewish Federation of Florida’s Gulf Coast, in partnership with freeFall Theatre, will present the Real to Reel film screening for August, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” The event will also feature a community conversation after the film.
The movie will be shown on Thursday, Aug. 24, at freeFall theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. The film is rated R.
Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” released in 2021, is set in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé during the 20th century. The movie revolves around the magazine, "The French Dispatch," loosely based on the New Yorker Magazine, and its final issue. The film is structured as a series of interconnected stories, each depicting a different article from the magazine. These stories are brought to life by an ensemble cast including Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, and more. The film explores themes of art, journalism, love, and the human condition, all infused with Anderson's signature wit and quirkiness.
Ticktets are $15 a person. To reserve a seat, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34941/production/1173907.