A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Empire of Light’
- Genre: Romantic drama
- Cast: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Monica Dolan, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, Toby Jones, and Colin Firth
- Director: Sam Mendes
- Rated: R
“Empire of Light” is a moving drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times.
Set in and around a faded old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, it follows Hilary (Olivia Colman), a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward), a new employee who longs to escape this provincial town in which he faces daily adversity. Both Hilary and Stephen find a sense of belonging through their unlikely and tender relationship and come to experience the healing power of music, cinema, and community.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 9 by Searchlight Pictures.
‘Matilda the Musical’
- Genre: Musical fantasy comedy
- Cast: Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Emma Thompson
- Director: Matthew Warchus
- Rated: PG
Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.
On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).
As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda’s newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on Dec. 9, and will be available for streaming on Dec. 25 via Netflix.
‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
- Genre: Animated comedy and fantasy
- Cast: Joshua Bassett, Zachary Levi, Jamie Demetriou, Gillian Jacobs, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang, Steve Zahn, and Thomas Lennon
- Director: Matt Danner
- Rated: PG
The movie is about the mischief that takes place every night at the American Museum of Natural History when the sun goes down.
Nick Daley (voiced by Joshua Bassett) has a summer gig as night watchman at the museum — a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his father’s footsteps and is determined not to let him down. Luckily, he is familiar with the museum’s ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.
The film is set to be released Dec. 9 on Disney+.
‘The Whale’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton
- Director: Darren Aronofsky
- Rated: R
From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Starring Brendan Fraser and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter.
The film is scheduled to be released in the United States Dec. 9 by A24.
‘Something from Tiffany's’
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, and Shay Mitchell
- Director: Daryl Wein
- Rated: PG
Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives.
Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love — like life — is full of surprises.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 9 on Amazon Prime Video.
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’
- Genre: Christmas action film
- Cast: Paul Johansson and Bruce Willis
- Director: Edward John Drake
- Rated: R
Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this second film of the action-packed trilogy. In custody in New York, Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas Bomber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking out the terrorists, the steely-eyed Knight doles out mercy for the just … and merciless justice for all the rest.
The film is set to be released by Lionsgate Films in limited theaters and VOD on Dec. 9.
‘Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio’
- Genre: Stop-motion animated musical fantasy
- Cast: Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Burn Gorman, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton
- Director: Guillermo del Toro
- Not rated
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.
The film was released in select cinemas Nov. 9 and will begin streaming Dec. 9 on Netflix.