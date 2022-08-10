PINELLAS PARK — The Sounds of Soul will deliver a harmonious tribute to Motown on Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m., at Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Tickets are $16 in advance. Call 369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com.
Audience members will relive the hits of Motown and beyond as this nationally known group unleashes its superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul.
The Sounds of Soul — an exciting, high-energy group — have been delighting audiences across the nation since 1996. The group is composed of six seasoned performers who have excelled as outstanding singers, dancers and songwriters. Each member has shared the national recording spotlight driven by the power of Capital Records, Big Apple Records and R & S Records, among others.
The show serves up a vibrant combination of Motown classics mixed with some of the greatest songs of all time. Audiences can expect to hear classic hits by artists such as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, The Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White and more.
For years, The Sounds of Soul have been celebrated for their recognizable choreography, distinct harmonies and flashy, up-scale stage persona. The Sounds of Soul have performed at a myriad of select venues from Los Angeles to the French Quarter.
The group has performed at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, the Sun Dome in Tampa and at the Registry Hotel in the heart of California. The group also has become a regular attraction on cruise ships. They took Cozumel by storm during a Motown excursion sponsored by CBS Radio.
The Sounds of Soul has appeared on the internationally syndicated show “Dance Connection,” which was seen in more than 100 television markets. They have shared the stage with The O’Jays, Bobby Brown and funny man Sinbad.
Currently, The Sounds of Soul call the Tampa Bay area home. They engage in an exhausting performance schedule that has them averaging more than 450 shows per year.
For information about The Sounds of Soul, visit www.thesoundsofsoul.net.