CLEARWATER — Clay Walker will perform with special guest BlackHawk on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Walker is a true fan favorite with a devoted legion of followers across the country. He has sold over 11 million albums and has accrued 11 No. 1 hit singles, four RIAA platinum and two gold certified albums.
Hits include “What's It to You,” “Live Until I Die,” “Hypnotize the Moon” and “If I Could Make a Living.”
For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans. It’s a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ’90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances. Today, BlackHawk continues to honor its past as it forges its future with a commitment to take their music — and the harmony — to a whole new level.