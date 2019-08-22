George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will bring the “One Nation Under a Groove” farewell tour to Pinellas with a performance Thursday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $45. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Joining the tour to send this American pop culture icon off with a bang are Fishbone, Main Squeeze and Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf.
Capping over 50 years of touring and recording, Clinton is set to embark on his final tour with the legendary Parliament Funkadelic before he retires. After joining Red Hot Chili Peppers for a nine-city tour of Australia earlier this year, Clinton and P-Funk followed up with their own Australian headline tour in April where they hit the legendary Bluesfest stage in Byron Bay and did a stint in Japan at Billboard Live. The group is now touring North America with the “One Nation Under a Groove” tour.
Parliament Funkadelic has been a touring force for decades, and the current lineup includes veterans Bennie Cowan on trumpet, Greg Thomas on sax, Lige Curry on bass, and Blackbird McKnight on guitar. They have been with George for 30-plus years. Parliament Funkadelic also now includes many younger generations of Clinton’s family who are set to move the legacy forward into the 21st century. This blended-family business has no plans of slowing down, even with their helmsman moving on.
“It’s always been about the music and the band,” said Clinton. “That’s the real P-Funk legacy. They’ll still be funkin’ long after I stop.”
The “One Nation Under a Groove” tour was conceived around the anniversary of the iconic album and single of the same title.
“We had been kicking this idea around for a long time,” said Nick Szatmari, George’s agent at Universal Attractions Agency. “It just felt organic and authentic, especially with the current social climate and the powers that be trying to divide everyone. It has always been a call for unity and togetherness through music. When George announced his retirement it just clicked. It’s surreal how it all came together.”