TAMPA — Marlon Wayans will bring his standup comedy to the Hard Rock Event Center on Thursday, May 12, 8 p.m., at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736 million in domestic box office and $1 billion in global box office. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. He hit a career milestone with his highly anticipated first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish” which premiered on Netflix in February 2018.
Wayans recently wrapped production on an untitled Halloween film for Netflix in which he is starring in and producing. Also, he can most recently be seen starring as Ted White in MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect” (2021), opposite Jennifer Hudson. In 2020 he starred in Sofia Coppola’s Apple-A24 movie “On the Rocks” opposite Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.
He signed an overall deal with HBO Max developing a pilot for “Book of Marlon,” performing a standup special and hosting a multi-act special. His standup special, “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is,” is streaming on the service.
For two seasons Wayans starred on the NBC sitcom “Marlon.” In 2014, Wayans starred in Open Road Films comedy “A Haunted House 2,” the sequel to the hilarious and successful film, “A Haunted House.” Wayans produced both films.
On the small screen, Wayans hosted the hit NBC show “I Can Do That!,” a comedy/variety series where six celebrities are asked to put on an entertainment show with skills they didn’t know they had. He also starred in and created the TBS hit comedy competition series “Funniest Wins.”
In 2014, he embarked on a national comedy tour with his brothers Keenan, Damon and Shawn Wayans. This marked the first standup tour for the four Wayans Brothers.
Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as Marcus Copeland in Columbia Pictures’ 2004 hit comedy “White Chicks,” opposite Shawn Wayans, Jamie King and Terry Crews. He also starred alongside Shawn Wayans and Regina Hall in Dimension Films’ horror comedy spoof films “Scary Movie” and “Scary Movie 2,” directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans.
Additionally, Wayans starred with his brother Shawn Wayans on The WB’s “The Wayans Bros.” which was the highest rated comedy on the network and continues to air in syndication. He has appeared on several popular television programs, including Fox’s “In Living Color,” Adult Swim’s “Children’s Hospital” and BET’s “Second Generation Wayans.”