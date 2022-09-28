A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Bros’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Billy Eichner, Harvey Fierstein, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, Amanda Bearse, Jim Rash, and Bowen Yang
Director: Nicholas Stoller
Rated: R
Universal Pictures presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy.
From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller and Judd Apatow, comes “Bros,” a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.
Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film — and featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse — “Bros” is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Eichner.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 30 by Universal Pictures.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Genre: Supernatural comedy
Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson
Director: Anne Fletcher
Rated: PG
It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
The film is scheduled for a Disney+ release on Sept. 30.
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’
Genre: Biographical war action comedy
Cast: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray
Director: Peter Farrelly
Rated: R
Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wild — personally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective. The film is based on a true story and comes from the book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War,” by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue.
The film will be released in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 30.
‘Smile’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan
Director: Parker Finn
Rated: R
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 30 by Paramount Pictures.
‘The Good House’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline, Morena Baccarin, and Rob Delaney
Directors: Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky
Rated: R
“The Good House” follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets.
Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she’s been avoiding for decades: herself.
The film will be released Sept. 30 through Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’
Genre: Mystery and thriller
Cast: Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Jennifer Beals, and Connie Britton
Director: Mike Barker
Rated: R
“Luckiest Girl Alive” centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.
The film is scheduled to be released in select cinemas Sept. 30 before its streaming release on Oct. 7 by Netflix.
‘God’s Creatures’
Genre: Psychological drama
Cast: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, Aisling Franciosi, Declan Conlon, Toni O'Rourke, Marion O'Dwyer, Brendan McCormack, and Lalor Roddy
Directors: Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer
Rated: R
In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Sept. 30 by A24.
‘Dead for a Dollar’
Genre: Western
Cast: Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, Rachel Brosnahan, Warren Burke, and Benjamin Bratt
Director: Walter Hill
Rated: R
Veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund (Christoph Waltz) is deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens (Willem Dafoe) — a sworn enemy he sent to prison years before. Max is on a mission to find and return Rachel (Rachel Brosnahan).
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 30 by Quiver Distribution.
‘My Best Friend's Exorcism’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang and Rachel Ogechi Kanu
Director: Damon Thomas
Rated: R
The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) have been best friends since fourth grade.
But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act … different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries — and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?
The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 30.
‘Devil’s Workshop’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Radha Mitchell, Timothy Granaderos, Emile Hirsch
Director: Chris von Hoffman
Rated: R
In this chilling psychological thriller featuring Emile Hirsch, struggling actor Clayton (Timothy Granaderos) is desperate for a role as a demonologist.
He contacts Eliza, an expert in devil lore, to help him prepare and spends the weekend at her home. Eliza forces Clayton to confront his troubling past, perform dark rituals, and sacrifice a goat. Does she want to help Clayton, seduce him — or destroy him? The shocking climax will set your soul ablaze
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 30 by Lionsgate.
‘Entergalactic’
Genre: Adult animated music streaming television special
Cast: Scott Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens,
Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin
Director: Kid Cudi
Not rated
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present the television event “Entergalactic,” an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success.
Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music and fashion, “Entergalactic” takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.
The special will premiere Sept. 30, 2022 on Netflix, alongside the album.
‘The Munsters’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, and Sylvester McCoy
Director: Rob Zombie
Rated: PG
From writer/director Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told.
Lily is just your typical 150-year-old, lovelorn vampire looking for the man of her nightmares…that is until she lays eyes on Herman, a seven-foot-tall, green experiment with a heart of gold.
It’s love at first shock as these two ghouls fall fangs over feet in this crazy Transylvanian romance.
The film will be released on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD and will also be available to stream on Netflix Sept. 27.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.