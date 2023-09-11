ST. PETERSBURG — St. Pete’s world-class arts and culture welcomes Pinellas County residents to celebrate this year’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, as select museums and galleries waive admission charges.
Participating locations and highlights include:
• The Dali Museum — Free gallery admission for Pinellas County. Does not include the Dalí Alive 360° experience. This can be purchased for $15. Online reservations are highly recommended. Walk-ups will be available as space allows.
• The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg — Complimentary museum entry for Pinellas County residents with a valid ID.
• The James Museum — Reserve your timeslot online ahead of time once registration becomes available. Limited walk-up tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event, but admission cannot be guaranteed without a reservation.
• Imagine Museum — To ensure a comfortable experience, entry will be based on timed tickets. Swing by their retail store for exclusive items and souvenirs that commemorate this special day.
Parking for Free Museum Day is available in any of the downtown garages. Visitors are encouraged to ride the Sunrunner, St. Petersburg Trolley Downtown Looper or the Central Avenue Trolley.
Arts Alive/Free Museum Day is produced by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, the city of St. Petersburg and participating cultural organizations based on the currently paused national Smithsonian’s Free Museum Day.