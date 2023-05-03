TAMPA — Four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith will hit the road for their “Peace Out Farewell Tour,” with special guest The Black Crowes, this fall. The tour will include a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.
Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $56.20, $86.20, $116.20, $136.20, $186.20, $236.20, $286.95, $346.20, $396.20 and $496.20. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.
In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s Peace Out! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run.
“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”