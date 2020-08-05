Oops — they did it again. The second season of the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” picks up right where the first season’s cliffhanger ends, with Five using his powers to whisk his “siblings” away from an apocalypse they caused in 2019 back in time, hoping that they could regroup and alter the timeline. But Five quickly learns that he has only succeeded in putting the team into another end-of-the-world scenario, with doomsday now set for Nov. 25, 1963.
Moreover, the time jump didn’t go smoothly. His siblings — Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus and Vanya — all landed in Dallas, Texas, but have been scattered across a three-year period. Some have built complete, fulfilling lives. Some have become obsessed with finding their life’s purpose.
Five is given a warning by Hazel — a former assassin turned softy after falling in love in the first season — that he must act quickly to stop a nuclear holocaust from ending civilization.
If you hadn’t already made the connection, it’s significant that the members of the Umbrella Academy ended up in Dallas in November 1963. Several siblings seem directly connected to the looming assassination of President John F. Kennedy. For instance, Diego has been institutionalized after stalking Lee Harvey Oswald in an attempt to prevent the assassination. Luther is making money boxing and works as a bodyguard for Jack Ruby. Allison is married to a civil rights activist hoping to use Kennedy’s Dallas visit to draw attention to the cause.
Solving the puzzle isn’t the only problem, of course. The Handler has returned, though her intentions are uncertain. Someone at the Commission has dispatched a trio of Swedish assassins to forcibly remove any elements that may pollute the timeline.
The first season effectively dealt with the team’s origin story, detailing the simultaneous arrival of dozens of mysterious children, born to mothers around the world in 1989. Sir Reginald Hargreeves, an eccentric billionaire, managed to “adopt” seven of these children and created the Umbrella Academy, a superhero team. However, his obsession led to abuse and neglect which scarred them emotionally and psychologically. With all that backstory out of the way, the second season effectively narrows its focus and provides a much leaner — though no less interesting — story of a dysfunctional family trying to come to terms to save the world … or, at least not destroy it … again.
Returning this season are ensemble cast members Ellen Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves. Yusuf Gatewood stars as Raymond Chestnut, Allison’s husband. Marin Ireland joins the cast as Sissy Cooper, Vanya’s friend and love interest.
Kate Walsh reprises her role as the Handler. Ritu Arya portrays Lila Pitts, another inmate at the institution with Diego and later a love interest.
The first episode of the new season sets up the conflict and the consequences quickly. Individual episodes, however, explore the lives the siblings have experienced since Five transplanted them in time. In doing so, the show examines social issues and interpersonal relationships.
Created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, the show’s charm lies in its characters’ inability to believe in themselves. Filled with self-doubt, anxiety and frustration, they endlessly seek approval and praise never imparted to them by their authoritarian father figure. From each other, however, they find both appreciation and support — when they are patient enough to recognize it.
The second season, which debuted July 31 on Netflix, features 10 episodes. Set aside several hours at the very least — a weekend would be better — because the pace moves along briskly and you will likely want to watch episodes one after another using auto-play. Expect an emotional rollercoaster, as the story sweeps from apocalyptic battles to heartbreaking tragedy and from brutal, visceral fight scenes to poignant snapshots from the American experience.
These aren’t conventional superheroes. They’re much more human than that.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines.