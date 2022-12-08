American Stage set for ‘Wonderful Life’
ST. PETERSBURG — American Stage will present a pop-up traveling holiday show this month.
The show — “Wonderful Life” — is co-adapted by American Stage Producing Artistic Director Helen Murray and Jason Lott from the classic "It's a Wonderful Life" film. It will run Dec. 15-24, with performances at four Pinellas locations. In the American Stage version, Matt McGee stars as "George Bailey" — and every other character in the production.
"With no show running in December at American Stage, we thought it a perfect opportunity to bring some holiday cheer,” Murray said. “It also gives our audiences a glimpse of my artistry as I co-wrote the piece and will also be directing."
“Wonderful Life” will tour Coastal Creative, Studio@620, the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, and Gulfport's Catherine A. Hickman Theater. The array of locations is no accident: It's a chance to bring accessible theatre to as many communities as possible.
"I love the opportunity for people to come together during the holidays,” McGee said. “Especially those that may not agree or come from very different walks of life."
McGee is an established St. Pete drag performer, actor and the playwright behind “The Night Before,” a holiday show at freeFall Theatre.
"I always tend to be busy during the holidays ... like Mariah Carey," McGee said.
This will serve as the one-man production's Florida debut. Previously, “Wonderful Life” premiered at the Hub Theatre in Northern Virginia and went on to Theatre Alliance in Washington, D.C.; Arts West in Seattle; Malibu Playhouse in California; Theatre Asylum in Los Angeles and other venues.
“Wonderful Life” is a recipient of the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical.
"I love this story because while it happens during Christmas, it's not necessarily a show about Christmas,” Murray said. “It is about a man who sacrifices his own wants and needs for so long that he actually doubts his own place in this world. I hope audiences walk away from the show feeling thankful for their community and are reminded of their incredible worth."
“Wonderful Life” is a stripped-down, raw and emotional look at George Bailey from Frank Capra’s "It’s a Wonderful Life." Audience members watch as George grapples with one painful question: Why is his life worth living?
"Everyone from Scrooge to George Bailey deserves a second chance and they ultimately get that with the help of a little Christmas magic," McGee said.
Performances are set for:
- Dec 15., 7 p.m., at Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
- Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at Studio @620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
- Dec. 17, 2 and 8 p.m., at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
- Dec. 18, 2 p.m., at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg..
- Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
- Dec. 23, 8 p.m., at Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
- Dec. 24, 2 and 8 p.m., at Catherine A Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Single tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.americanstage.org/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0
Florida Strawberry Festival adds headliners
PLANT CITY — The Florida Strawberry Festival recently released its remaining list of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2023 event.
The remaining artists are as follows:
- Thursday, March 2, 7:30 p.m. — Walker Hayes.
- Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m. — Chris "Ludacris" Bridges.
- Sunday, March 5, 7:30 p.m. — Chris Young.
- Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m. — The Jacksons.
The festival will host a total of 24 headline entertainers including Willie Nelson & Family, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Train and For King + Country. For the complete lineup of artists, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
"We've been working diligently to secure these remaining acts," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. "We know how hard it has been to wait, but we appreciate your patience and look forward to sharing in the excitement of the shows we have secured for you."
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, and by phone at 813-754-1996.
Public art walk set
CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater Art Walk is offered third Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The next walk will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17. Participants meet their guide at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Free parking is available in the Old City Hall parking lot. The docent-led walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas.
Attendees will stroll through downtown Clearwater while learning about the city's vibrant public art scene. During the hour long walk, participants will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals. Tours are organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance.
Tickets are for the Downtown Clearwater Art Walk are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about the organization, visit www.clearwaterartsalliance.org or email info@clearwaterartsalliance.org.
New Horizons Band announces shows
GULFPORT — The New Horizons Band of Gulfport have two upcoming performances in Gulfport.
New Horizons will perform a concert of jazzy holiday tunes Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 to 4 p.m., at the pavilion at Clymer Park, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and a friend. Admission is free.
The band will perform a holiday concert Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 to 8 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Admission is free.
According to the band’s website, New Horizons Bands provides musical education, training, and performance opportunities in a concert band format for adults of any age and at any stage of musical experience and competence. Visit www.newhorizonsbandgulfport.org or see the band’s Facebook page.
Creative Pinellas opens for grant apps
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently announced the opening of the 2023 Professional Artist Grant period.
This opportunity designed to “uplift and support Pinellas County’s creative community and to highlight the County as an arts and cultural destination.”
The grants are awarded on an annual basis to Pinellas County artists who demonstrate “outstanding talent and artistic skill who have a history of increasingly successful work on the local, national, or international stage.”
Grant recipients are encouraged to decide for themselves how to use the award for their benefit and growth as artists.
The online application period opened Wednesday, Nov. 30, and closes Feb. 13. Grants of $5,000 each are open to artists in the disciplines of Dance (of all kinds); Choreography, Interdisciplinary (a combination of more than one type of genre of art, often technology/digital arts are involved); Literature including poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction (does not include journalism, self-help, children's books, and books with a structured commercial purpose); Media Arts such as film, photography, computer/digital arts, audio, interactive media, Musical Performance, Music Composition, Acting, Theater Creation including playwriting, directing, musical direction, stage design and stage lighting; and Visual Arts including 2D and 3D visual arts of all kinds.
“The Professional Artist Grant program aligns with our ongoing mission to provide high-quality, transformative programs that add value for the people and communities we serve, from artists and arts organizations, to the residents and visitors of Pinellas County,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “This grant reflects Creative Pinellas’ desire to support our professional artists, and to provide them with the resources they need to continue living, working and contributing here in the Arts Coast.”
An additional $5,000 Artist Laureate grant may also be presented to the artist determined by “their expressed interest, their ability to effectively represent Creative Pinellas, and overall input from the grant panel.” The artist laureate would serve as a partner/collaborator with Creative Pinellas, sharing their skills and expertise and supporting the organization’s mission over the grant period.
"There is no doubt that art is a pillar of the Pinellas County Community. With this in mind, the Professional Artist Grant supports and strengthens outstanding and creative artists with the resources to assist in excelling in their artistic practice,” said Charlene Harrison, Grants & Business Manager of Creative Pinellas. “Creative Pinellas has been exhilarated to award artists of all interdisciplinary the opportunity to be a part of elevating Pinellas County as the Arts Coast, an art and cultural destination.
Artist Grant Workshops will be offered on:
- Dec. 20, 2022: Noon to 1 p.m.
- Jan. 11, 2023: 6 to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 6, 2023: Noon to 1 p.m.
These events will be live-streamed on the Creative Pinellas Facebook page at Facebook.com/creativepinellas/live and, thereafter, made available as a video on www.creativepinellas.org. This interactive workshop allows artist applicants to ask Creative Pinellas staff questions about all aspects of the grant process, including applications, scoring, and the panel review.
Pinellas County artists can learn more about the guidelines online at creativepinellas.org/professional-artist-grants.
For more information about Creative Pinellas and all its grant programs, contact support@smapply.io for technical and online application support. For general questions, contact Creative Pinellas at charlene.harrison@creativepinellas.org.
Creative Pinellas to host Holiday Pop-Up Cafe
LARGO — Creative Pinellas has extended the hours of the Gallery at Creative Pinellas.
New holiday hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m., through Dec. 30. On Dec. 31, the gallery will close at 5 p.m.
In addition, a new Holiday Pop-Up Café opened inside the Gallery at Creative Pinellas. The cafe will be serving coffee, tea, hot chocolate, bottled water, and snacks and will include a new seating area.
The Gallery at Creative Pinellas is at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Call 727-582-3600.