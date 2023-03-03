Times names REH top workplace
CLEARWATER — Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO, announced recently that Ruth Eckerd Hall has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces.
In the most competitive category of small businesses (50-149 employees), Ruth Eckerd Hall is ranked No. 19. In 2020, Ruth Eckerd Hall was named a Top Workplace, ranking No. 39.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“Of all the accolades, this one is extra special coming from the talented team responsible for our success,” said Crockett. “Being named a top workplace twice is an incredible achievement, especially at a time when the post-pandemic economy redefines expectations and opportunities. We are tremendously proud our staff values our work culture as much as our mission.”
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Uke fest set for downtown district
CLEARWATER — The lineup has been set for the second annual Tampa Bay Ukulele Society’s Ukulele Festival in the Clearwater Downtown District. The event will take place Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., along the 400-600 blocks on Cleveland Street in Clearwater.
“Last year’s festival brought thousands of first- time visitors to district restaurants and we expect the same this year,” said Scott Souza, speaking on behalf of the Merchants Association.
Tampa Bay’s top Ukulele based acoustic and electronic groups will entertain throughout the day. Free beginner ukulele lessons will be offered at the Clearwater Building, 500 Cleveland Street, at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Ukuleles will be provided to students for these popular lessons. Face painting and other family attractions have also been added this year.
There will be workshops for advanced players on Saturday at 12:45 and 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Church, 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave. Tickets for the advanced workshop are $25. There also will be a songwriting workshop on Friday, April 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Clearwater Building, 500 Cleveland Street. Tickets
A concert will take place Saturday at 7 p.m., at Peace Memorial Church. The concert will feature internationally known ukulele legend Jim Belo performing with Tarpon Springs father-daughter combo Steve and Amanda Boisen. The finale will be the high-octane Apple Butter Express and their one-of-a-kind cigar box band.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Clearwater Free Clinic and Homeless Empowerment Program. For tickets, visit Mytbtickets.com. For information, visit www.ukulelefestinthedistrict.com.
Imagine Museum marks 5th anniversary
ST. PETERSBURG — Imagine Museum of Contemporary Glass Art in St. Petersburg celebrates its fifth anniversary this year.
The Imagine Museum of Contemporary Glass Art was founded in 2018 by philanthropist, artist, and businesswoman Trish Duggan with the mission of elevating contemporary glass art and artists through exhibitions, education, and research. Already working with glass as an artist, Duggan’s goal in creating the museum was to create a collection of artworks and promote an experience that would inspire, uplift and educate all who visit.Since opening, the collection has expanded to over 1,500 contemporary glass artworks representing artists from America, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Australia, and more.
In celebration of this commemorative year and to raise awareness on how glass has shaped our world, Imagine Museum of Contemporary Glass Art will hold a series of events throughout 2023.
Imagine Museum is at 1901 Central Ave., in St. Petersburg. Tickets may be purchased onsite or online.
For more information, visit www.imaginemuseum.com/blue-eye-of-the-pyramid.
Gallery to present exhibition
TARPON SPRINGS — An exhibition featuring the paintings of Lynn Shaffer will be on display during the month of March at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
An artist reception will take place Saturday, March 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and can chat with the artist.
Shaffer is a painter whose show is titled “Perhaps.” This collection reflects her inner longing for the world to love unconditionally. She has created a variety of pieces in various mediums to reflect this theme.
The exhibition will run through March 31, at the gallery. For information, call 727-940-2324.
Off-Central Players to stage ‘Native Gardens’
ST. PETERSBURG — Following their hit “This Is Our Youth,” the Off-Central Players are at work on their next production. Karen Zacarias’ “Native Gardens” will open Thursday, March 16, at 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
St. Pete’s own internationally recognized theater artist Roxanne Fay stars along with artistic director Ward Smith in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies.
Co-starring Reynaldo Garcia as Pablo, a high-powered lawyer; and Jade Ashley Rivera, as doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife. Pablo and Tania are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia (Fay) and Frank (Smith). A disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.
The production will be directed by Jack Holloway. For information, visit www.studiograndcentral.com/tickets.
SAGES to present Plays with Purpose
TARPON SPRINGS — In partnership with Tarpon Arts, SAGES Theater Inc. will present three staged reading performances of Plays with Purpose during 2023, with free admission.
Each heartwarming event entertains, educates and empowers seniors to meet the challenges of aging with humor and wisdom. Following each performance, there is a Q&A session and a prize drawing.
Performances will take place at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave. Admission is free but seat reservations are required. To RSVP, call 727-942-5605.
Following is the performance schedule:
• “Phoney Baloney” — Saturday, March 11, 2 p.m. With a fast-moving collection of true stories of scams that result by simply answering the phone, this production shows that sometimes being smart is not enough. Be informed about the con artists and their evolving methods to trick us.
• “Memory Lane” — Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. This is a delightful collection of stories that show “aging is not for sissies.” Laugh at the funny moments and savor the satisfaction when challenges are met with success.
• “Denying Gravity” — Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. This production presents a funny story of an active retiree who finds her good life interrupted by a minor misstep. Who would think that her choices could lead her into a “twilight zone” of the unexpected?
For information about the performances, call SAGES (Senior Actors Guild & Education Services) at 727-536-7076 or go to www.sagestheater.org. To reserve seats, call Tarpon Arts at 727-942-5605.
