ST. PETERSBURG — Acclaimed Los Angeles punk rock band Bad Religion will perform Saturday, Oct. 23, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m.
Alkaline Trio and War on Women also will perform. This concert is sold out according to the venue. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Established in 1980, Bad Religion has been singing songs about religion, politics, society, the media and science for four decades. “Age of Unreason,” their most recent album, was released in 2019 through Epitaph Records.
Since the group’s formative years, they have steadfastly advocated for humanism, reason, and individualism. Now, when these values are in decline and nationalism and bigotry are on the rise, Bad Religion’s message has never been more essential. “Age of Unreason” delivers a powerful and inspired response — a political and deeply personal treatise on all they believe in.
“The band has always stood for enlightenment values,” said co-songwriter and guitarist Brett Gurewitz in a press release from Epitaph Records. “Today, these values of truth, freedom, equality, tolerance, and science, are in real danger. This record is our response.”
The songs on “Age of Unreason” are both furious and meticulously crafted. There are references to contemporary events, racist rallies, Trump’s election, the erosion of the middle class, Colin Kaepernick’s protest, alternative facts, conspiracy theories, and there are homages to the literary and philosophical works that have long inspired the band.
“Age of Unreason” is Bad Religion’s 17th studio album and was co-produced by Carlos de la Garza. This record is both a dire warning and testament to resilience.
“When I saw all these headlines about how terrible our world had become, I started doing a lot of reading,” said co-songwriter and lead singer Greg Graffin, who holds a doctoral degree in the history of science. “I read about the French revolution, the American Revolution, the Civil War, and I started to recognize that this is a pattern of history and something we should never venture into. There are ample warnings against it. Every school child should know this but it’s hard to get people to read about these things. Maybe this album can help. Because right now, with social media, we are just playing a version of kill the guy with the ball.”