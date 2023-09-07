TAMPA — The Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory will host the fourth annual Performing Arts College and Career Fair on Sunday, Sept. 24, in the center’s Morsani Hall lobby.
Workshops will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The fair will follow, running from noon to 3 p.m. The free fair is designed for students interested in pursuing a college degree and/or career in dance, music or theater. Representatives from educational institutions will be onsite to meet with students and answer questions. All attendees — including guardians and guests — must register to attend. To register, visit patelconservatory.asapconnected.com/#CourseID=289110.
Additionally, for a $15 pass, workshops will be offered on various related topics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the fair. To purchase a workshop pass, visit patelconservatory.asapconnected.com/#CourseID=289115.
While participating institutions are still being confirmed, some of the institutions that have participated in past fairs include Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Butler University, Flagler College, Florida College, Florida Southern College, Florida State University, Manhattan School of Music, New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts, Rider University, Saint Leo University, St. Petersburg College, Stetson University, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, University of Tampa, University of Alabama, University of Miami and Valdosta State University.
For information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.