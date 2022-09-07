Babak Anvari’s ‘I Came By’ is a Hitchcockian thriller with teeth
Neil Peart wrote “But the suburbs have no charms to soothe / The restless dreams of youth.” The lyrics are from the song “Subdivisions” that opens the 1982 Rush album “Signals.” That album dropped around the time I was starting Seminole High School after a recent move away from the St. Petersburg neighborhood where I’d lived with my family up to that point in my life.
My first day of school arrived with the stark realization that there were no familiar faces and no friends waiting for me in the SHS halls and classrooms. It wasn’t an easy transition, especially for a socially inept nerd.
“Subdivisions” picked up on a theme that resonated with my generation — and probably other generations as well. It critiqued Western social stratification, the constant pressure to “conform or be cast out,” and a growing dissatisfaction with the status quo. Firmly — and comfortably — entrenched in the middle class, the future felt infuriatingly fixed, as if we all had pre-programmed routes to follow influenced more by society’s expectations than our own interests and aspirations. To voice any opposition to the assigned career trajectory was to call down a long lecture that usually started with, “You don’t know how lucky you are, kid.”
The worst part was that I couldn’t argue with anything that followed because, in fact, I was lucky. Even though I couldn’t see it at the time, I had far more choices and far more opportunities than many others.
It’s hard to recognize that when mired in the restlessness of youth. The theme has manifested itself in cinema for ages: “The Blackboard Jungle” (1955), “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955), “West Side Story” (1961), “if …” (1968), “A Clockwork Orange” (1971), “Carrie” (1976), “The Outsiders” (1983), “Footloose” (1984), “Less than Zero” (1987), “Heathers” (1988), and “Boyz n the Hood” (1991), among many, many others.
“I Came By,” a new thriller directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Babak Anvari, utilizes the motif of disaffected youth to lure viewers into a twisting journey with surprising twists and candid social commentary. “I Came By” debuted Aug. 31 on Netflix.
Set in London, the film opens with a home invasion. Toby (George MacKay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott) break into a high-end luxury apartment with a to-die-for view of the cityscape. It’s clear from the start that they’ve done this kind of thing before: They’re agile, stealthy, and clearly proficient at using technology hacks to disable sophisticated security systems. These two aren’t there for a random burglary, though: They’re there to make a point. The graffiti artists infiltrate the homes of the rich and powerful, spray paint their tag on the wall, and make a hasty escape. It’s a proclamation, literally: “I came by” is the message they inscribe, but what it is meant to convey is both an admonition and a warning. The affluent aren’t as safe as they think they are.
After completing the job, the two go their separate ways. Toby ends up in the London Underground waiting for a train. While standing on the platform, he watches as a businessman turns his back on a beggar. Using some sleight of hand subterfuge that would have impressed the Artful Dodger himself, Toby manages to secure an involuntary donation for the panhandler.
Sometime later, Jay is working with a crew trimming trees at a large manor in Dulwich area of south London. The home belongs to Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville), a former high court judge known for his work helping immigrants. Blake recently resigned from the bench much to the surprise of many in aristocratic circles. Jay sees the estate as a possible future infiltration target, wanders inside to use the bathroom and snaps a few photos as he memorizes the first-floor layout.
However, the revelation that Jay is going to be a father puts an abrupt end to his involvement with Toby’s nighttime mischievousness. To Toby, Jay’s departure is a betrayal that drives a wedge between the two friends.
Despite being on his own, Toby moves forward with his plans to break into Blake’s home. Once inside, he is diverted from his task by a noise coming from the basement. When he goes to investigate, he finds wrist ties and compromising photos of a young, dark-skinned man with bruises. He also discovers a secret room hidden behind a shelving unit containing pieces of pottery. When Toby peers through a peephole in the door, he is immediately alarmed.
Realizing Blake has returned, Toby does not have an opportunity to do anything else but flee. He tries to communicate what he witnessed in the basement to his former partner, but Jay shuns him because he doesn’t want to risk going to jail and losing his family. Toby next makes an anonymous tip to the police, but his affluence and status keep them from thoroughly investigating the claim.
Though Toby lives at home with his mother Lizzie (Kelly Macdonald), a counselor, their relationship is too strained for him to admit to her what he discovered in Blake’s basement or confess to his recent string of crimes. Instead, Toby returns to Blake’s house, hoping to resolve the matter on his own.
That’s the setup, believe it or not. What happens from this point on is where the meat of the movie lies, and it is full of surprise twists and shocking, unexpected turns. No sense spoiling the fun, though, so you will have to watch “I Came By” it to find out what Toby saw in that secret room and whether or not justice is served in the end.
Anvari didn’t hide the fact that he was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense.
“I love what Hitchcock does in his films, the ordinary person suddenly finding themselves in an extraordinary
situation,” Anvari said in the production notes for the film. “But the fact is, these types of films rarely get made in Britain today. The Americans do them well. So do the Europeans. Especially the French. But given Hitchcock came from Britain, we don’t see those types of films in Britain anymore.”
Anyone watching “I Came By” will see the parallels between it and Hitchcock’s 1960 film “Psycho.”
Anvari also sprinkles in a few clever cues evoking other films. It can’t be a coincidence that as the camera pans over the contents of Toby’s room, Henry Purcell's “Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary” plays — the same song that electronic music pioneer Wendy Carlos transformed into the title music for “A Clockwork Orange.”
But “I Came By” is no pastiche. It’s a gritty takedown of counterfeit upper-class civility, exposing generations of systemic inequality and racism as an aristocratic prejudice. Without deviating from the plot, Anvari alludes to elements of sexism, wealth inequality, and colonialism while highlighting how institutions constructed and maintained by the powerful and prosperous are likely to fail those they are supposed to protect. Even more distressing is the fact that even those closest to us sometimes cannot or will not make up the difference.
“It’s easy to blame the bigger institutions, like the government, police, schools, education,” Anvari said. “But, on a smaller level, families fail us, our friendship groups fail us, so shouldn’t we, as individuals, at some point take responsibility? There’s an old saying that when you’re young you’re radical, when you grow old you become more conservative. And it’s a fact. Not just politically, but in our life, and the decisions we make, when you have a mortgage to pay, and a family to feed.”
Bonneville, MacKay and Ascott all turn in exceptional performances. The heroes are flawed and driven by angst, bitterness, and regret. The villain is nauseatingly sociopathic and devoid of any glimmer of morality. As creepy and macabre as it is exasperating, it’s worth watching if you fancy a well-crafted, morbid echo of Hitchcockian suspense. It’s even more satisfying if you take note of the embedded social commentary and the subtle recommendation be persistent, supportive, and willing to make sacrifices.
You know: Keep calm and carry on.