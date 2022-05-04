freeFall resurrects Movies with Matthew
ST. PETERSBURG — Movies with Matthew: Creature Feature Edition will present a screening of “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives” on Friday, May 13, 7 p.m., at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
This presentation is included in freeFall’s $29 monthly subscription. Single tickets are only $15. Visit freefalltheatre.com or call 727-498-5205.
freeFall's “mistress of the macabre” will host what many horror fans call the best of the Friday the 13th series. The evening will include live commentary, trivia with prizes, and pre- and post-show discussions of the film.
Released in 1986, “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives” stars Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke, David Kagen, Kerry Noonan, and Renée Jones. Years ago, Tommy Jarvis (Thom Mathews) killed infamous hockey-masked murderer Jason Voorhees (C.J. Graham), and the intensity of the experience has landed him in a mental institution. To end his torment and achieve a level of closure, Tommy escapes from the hospital and heads to the graveyard where Jason is buried, intending to dig up the body and cremate it. But, before this total annihilation can occur, a freak electrical accident resurrects Jason from the dead, and the terror begins anew.
“Jason Lives” was the first in the series to receive positive reception from critics since the original. In the years since its release, its self-referential humor and numerous instances of breaking the fourth wall have been praised for prefiguring Kevin Williamson’s “Scream” series.
The film is rated R for strong violence and gore, adult language and situations.
Host Matthew McGee is an award-winning actor, drag artist and horror film aficionado. McGee credits the amazing Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, for inspiring his love of drag and horror films. His first Creature Feature film series at freeFall sold out all three screenings in the summer of 2018. Movies with Matthew has been a welcome addition to freeFall’s monthly subscription package with screenings of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Sister Act” and “The Neverending Story” later this August.
New exhibit comes to Creative Clay’s virtual gallery
ST. PETERSBURG — “Other Views: Fantastical and Actual Landscapes and Landmarks” is the newest exhibit to come to Creative Clay’s virtual gallery.
The exhibit depicts fantastical, as well as actual, landscapes and landmarks created by the member artists of Creative Clay. Featured in this exhibit are several paintings by member artists that are part of the “Iconic Landmarks of Tampa Bay” exhibit at Spring for the Arts, Creative Clay’s May 20 fundraiser at NOVA 535 in St. Petersburg. The paintings are available for sale at the event.
"I was inspired to create the exhibit ‘Other Views’ for our online gallery, as a complement to our Spring for the Arts May 20 exhibit ‘Iconic Landmarks of Tampa Bay,’” said Jody Bikoff, Creative Clay’s director of exhibitions.
“In addition to painting actual locations as subject matter, our member artists often create works of fantastical landscapes,” Bikoff added. “‘Other Views’ features these imagined landscapes, while highlighting a few of the ‘Iconic Landmarks of Tampa Bay paintings.’”
Creative Clay’s member artists are empowered to become active, working artists who create, exhibit, and sell their artwork in the Good Folk Gallery and at venues throughout the Tampa Bay area. Member artists’ work is also available to view and purchase in Creative Clay’s virtual gallery at www.creativeclay.org. Artists receive 50% commission on all works sold. Creative Clay’s Good Folk Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Creative Clay is at 1846 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Stirling to present ‘Art to the Rescue’ exhibit
DUNEDIN — The 11th annual “Art to the Rescue” exhibit will run May 5-31 at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
An open house will be presented Friday, May 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to meet the artists and attend the awards ceremony. Raffle tickets will be sold. Proceeds will benefit the Dunedin Doggie Rescue.
Normal gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.stirlingartstudiosandgallery.com.
Event promotes the arts’ positive effects on health
TARPON SPRINGS — The city of Tarpon Springs' Tarpon Arts, a division of the Cultural and Civic Services Department, will present the Art of Health on Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Craig Park, 5 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
The free event will highlight the unique ways that the arts impact an individual, family and community’s health and wellbeing. Live entertainment will be presented at the Craig Park Bandshell. The following musical acts are scheduled to perform:
• Shaun Hopper and Christopher Barbosa
• Joshua Reilly
• John Demas & The Omega Project
• HuDost
• Angela Hunsicker
Children’s activities will include a special kids’ concert at 10 a.m. featuring Mr. Brad’s Music, arts and crafts, Glitter and Giggles face painting, and storybook yoga. There will be exhibitor tents and tables featuring unique products, services and classes as well as visual and performing arts demonstrations throughout the day.
“Tarpon Springs’ Craig Park is a beautiful location to experience the arts and their positive effects,” said Diane Wood, Director of Cultural & Civic Services for the city of Tarpon Springs. “The day will be filled with music, activities, demonstrations, and an opportunity to learn more about our local healthcare organizations, clubs, nonprofits and classes that serve children or adults.”
Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. This is a rain or shine event. Parking is free. For more information, visit tarponarts.org.
Florida Orchestra names Chelsea Gallo as assistant conductor
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra recently named rising star Chelsea Gallo as its new assistant conductor starting with the 2022-23 season in the fall. Gallo will lead TFO’s youth and community concerts, conduct select Raymond James Pops and Morning Coffee concerts and regularly assist Music Director Michael Francis and other conductors.
“We are excited to have Chelsea Gallo join The Florida Orchestra,” Francis said. “She is a highly talented conductor, and I’m most impressed by her artistically inquisitive nature. She shares our passion for communicating in a fresh, relevant way that gives our community a deeper connection to the music. There is no doubt she will be a great asset to TFO and the Tampa Bay community.”
In Gallo’s previous positions as assistant conductor of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, a conducting fellow with the Dallas Opera and as staff conductor with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, she regularly assisted some of the world’s most prominent conductors including Leonard Slatkin, James Gaffigan, Eun Sun Kim and Carlos Miguel Prieto. In addition to her role with TFO next season, Gallo will be a regular guest conductor with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
“I could not be more thrilled to join The Florida Orchestra and work under the leadership of Michael Francis,” Gallo said. “I’m especially excited to be part of the orchestra’s innovative programming in the concert hall and in the community. It will be a pleasure to make music with these musicians in new ways that reflect and serve a growing Tampa Bay region that is so alive with arts and culture.”
Gallo brings a unique interest in combining her two loves: music and science. She has been part of recording and performing projects for NASA, Lockheed Martin, the National Institute of Aerospace and the European Space Agency. Recently, she was invited on behalf of the Nuclear Engineering Department at the University of Michigan to partner on a project that encourages creativity within the hard sciences by drawing parallels between running a nuclear reactor and leading a symphony orchestra.
Gallo has described her conducting pursuits as “a devotion to sharing the relevancy and humanity within classical music.” She studied conducting in Vienna, Prague, and Banska Stiavnica with the late Maksimilijan Cencic and Leos Svarovsky. Gallo holds a doctorate of musical arts from the University of Michigan, where she was awarded the Helen Wu Graduate Fellowship in Conducting.
Outside the concert hall, Gallo reads and studies languages. She loves yoga, basketball, long-distance running, and hiking. She has a passion for baseball and played professional fastpitch for the Vienna Wanderers.
Steve Tyrell postpones concert
CLEARWATER — Due to a health issue that prevents him from flying, Grammy award-winner Steve Tyrell postponed his concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall scheduled for May 1.
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com
Folly Farm to host Pickin’ in the Park
SAFETY HARBOR — Pickin’ in the Park, a new bluegrass music event, will take place Friday, May 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1538 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor.
The free event will include bluegrass music by local band Gypsy Wind. There will also be antique, vintage, and general vendors for people to “go pickin’” for treasures. Food will be available for sale.
Potential vendors can locate the application at www.cityofsafetyharbor.com, or call 727-724-1530, ext. 3307, for more information. Nonprofit vendors are free to participate, while the for-profit vendor fee is $15.
Attendees may bring chairs or blankets for relaxing and listening to the music. For more information, visit www.SafetyHarborRecreation.com.
Call for artists
CLEARWATER — Calling all young artists, Clearwater is in search of the next Picasso.
As part of a parks and recreation, stormwater and sustainability grant, the city is wrapping several trucks with creative messages about protecting our waterways from pollution and litter. Children and teens under
the age of 18 are invited to submit their creative work for a chance for their art to be featured on the vehicles.
"It's integral to teach kids how important it is to keep our waterways clean," said Samantha Moullet. "This is a creative way to get kids involved and showcase their artist abilities."
Participants may draw, paint or color an image that is inspired by one of the following prompts:
• Keep the sea plastic-free
• Save a critter, pick up litter
• Toes in the sand, trash in the can
• Our beach is not an ashtray
• Don't trash where we splash
When children have completed their artistic masterpiece, they can mail or drop it off at the Municipal Services Center addressed to ATTN: Samantha Moullet, 100 S. Myrtle Ave., Clearwater, FL 33765. Artwork is due by May 20.
Participants also have the option of scanning the document and submitting it electronically at myclearwater.info/protectourbeaches. If the art is scanned, it must be at a resolution of 300 dpi. If you need assistance or a scanner, the Clearwater Library has a free large-format scanner at the Main Library,
100 N. Osceola Ave.
“These trucks will be in high-visibility areas to the public like Clearwater Beach," said Clearwater Sustainability Coordinator Sheridan Gemuendt. "We are looking for drawings or paintings that uniquely convey the harm that litter can cause to our environment and the animals that call our beach home."
Winners will be chosen based on creativity and how closely it relates to the theme.
For more information, call Moullet at 727-562-4844.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.