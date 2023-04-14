CLEARWATER — Eighties rocker Billy Idol brings his tour to the Tampa Bay area for a show Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $72.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Performing a career-spanning set including many of his best-known hits and music from his latest two EPs, Idol will be joined by his longtime band including his collaborator and lead guitarist of over 40 years, Steve Stevens.
Idol’s Live 2023 tour comes on the heels of an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022, featuring stops in South America and in arenas across the U.K. and Europe. On Jan. 13, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.
Last year, Idol released “The Cage,” his latest project. The EP was released through Dark Horse Records. The new music follows the release of Idol’s 2021 “The Roadside” EP, which included the Top 15 hit “Bitter Taste” and received praise from fans and critics alike. As on “The Roadside” EP, Idol is joined on the new project by Stevens.
For 46 years, Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock and roll with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First serving as the camera-ready frontman for punk rockers Generation X from 1977 to 1981, Idol in 1982 embarked on a solo career that integrated clubland throb, rockabilly, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock and roll decadence.
Over the years, Idol has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide. He has to his credit nine Top 40 singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. Idol’s solo studio albums include “Billy Idol” (1982), “Rebel Yell” (1983), “Whiplash Smile” (1986), “Charmed Life” (1990), “Cyberpunk” (1993), “Devil’s Playground” (2005), “Happy Holidays” (2006) and “Kings & Queens of the Underground” (2014).
In 2014, Idol released his highly anticipated autobiography, “Dancing With Myself,” through Touchstone, an imprint of Simon and Schuster.