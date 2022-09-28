ST. PETERSBURG — Benise returns to the Tampa Bay area to perform Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Hailed internationally as the “Prince of Spanish Guitar,” and one of the greatest nouveau flamenco guitarists in the world today, Benise single-handedly shattered the mold of Spanish guitar by combining guitar and dance. The Emmy award winning show returns with a new production. “Spanish Nights” features the passion and grace of flamenco combined with fiery Spanish guitar. Backed by a stage full of musicians and elaborately choreographed dancers, Benise takes the audience on a musical journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more.
“Spanish Nights” showcases classic rock anthems from Led Zeppelin and AC/DC and fuses them with Spanish guitar and dance to bring a fierce intensity to these new interpretations. In addition, Benise adds his signature touch to classics such as “Ave Maria, “Moonlight Sonata,” “Clair de Lune,” and Vivaldi’s “Summer” from The Four Seasons.
Benise composes works with powerfully emotional arrangements that are both wild and refined, producing a sound that is as edgy and exotic as it is romantic and sensual. For Benise, music has always been a journey — from his humble beginnings as a street performer, to being featured on “Dancing with the Stars” and performing around the world.