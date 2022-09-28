Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. Low 71F. Winds N at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. Low 71F. Winds N at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.