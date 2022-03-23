TAMPA — Better Than Ezra will be performing on stage Thursday, March 31, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Those hummable melodies, unshakable guitar riffs, and confessional lyrics quietly cemented Better Than Ezra as an enduring force in rock music. How many acts can boast being the inspiration of a classic “Saturday Night Live” skit? Very few.
The band occupies rarified air with spots on Billboard’s 100 Greatest Alternative Songs of All Time and 100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time as of 2018. Maintaining a steady pace forward, the single “Grateful” garnered a positive reaction from Billboard.
A fixture on radio and MTV, “Good” captured the No. 1 spot on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks Chart and went multi-platinum. In 1996, “Friction, Baby” yielded definitive anthems such as “Desperately Wanting” and “King of New Orleans.”
A string of fan favorite albums followed, including “How Does Your Garden Grow?” in 1998; and “Closer” in 2001. “Before the Robots,” released in 2005, represented another creative high. Its lead single “A Lifetime” peaked in the Top 15 of the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart as “Juicy” went on to famously soundtrack a “Desperate Housewives” campaign. “Paper Empire” followed in 2009 and then the band released “All Together Now” in 2014. Produced by Tony Hoffer, it spawned the hit “Crazy Lucky,” which notched more than 10 million streams.