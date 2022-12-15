TAMPA — “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show” will swim into the Tampa Bay area for two shows Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 and 5 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
This holiday experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and more. Enjoy hit songs including “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” and “Monkey Banana Dance,” as well as holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and more.
The inaugural tour of “Baby Shark Live” launched in the fall of 2019 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and played to excited families nationwide. The smash-hit sold-out show visited over 30 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston and was a favorite of celebrities including actor Jason Biggs, ABC journalist Sarah Haines, The Hanson Brothers, Meghan King Edmonds (Bravo), Michelle Beisner-Buck (ESPN), and more.
The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana” and “Baby Shark.”
Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single. The song became an anthem for the Washington Nationals during the 2019 season and persisted through their World Series win. The “Baby Shark Dance” video has over 8.1 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing “Baby Shark’s Big Show,” a preschool television series starring the mega-popular Pinkfong Baby Shark.